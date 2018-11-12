Fume Hood Market Share, Size, Trends and Analysis 2025

12th November 2018 – Global Fume Hood Market is expected to gain a positive growth in the forthcoming period. Chemical hoods are the basic engineering control tools employed in the laboratory to prevent the inhalation of hazardous vapors and gases. Fume hood is commonly deployed in an enclosed workspace with an outlet exhaust and in most cases, in the exterior of a building. Therefore, a fume hood lessens the intensity of inhalation of airborne contaminants. It also protects from unexpected fires, explosions and chemical splashes.

An optimum airflow of a chemical fume hood is within a standard range and this enables the hood to properly contain and exhaust contaminants thus minimizing the chance for escape of fumes via some air movement in the exterior. Some components such as hood body, sash, airfoil, work surface, baffles, exhaust plenum and face comprise the fume hood structure. Driving factors responsible for the growth of Fume Hood market includes proliferation of technological devices responsible for prompt action in time of emergencies. Also, the driving factor includes rise in demand for technological equipment exhibiting alert and alarm features.

Based on segmentation by product, the Fume Hood market includes ductless fume hoods and ducted fume hoods. Based on segmentation by application, the Fume Hood market includes industrial and biomedical research labs and undergraduate teaching labs. Based on type and functionality, the Fume Hood market includes conventional hood, bypass hoods, auxiliary air hood, variable air volume, radioactive hood, perchloric acid hood, ductless/recirculating hood and walk-in-hood. Geographically, Fume Hood market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. North America dominates the global market owing to extensive R&D and technological innovations.

Europe market is also expected to dominate the market growth owing to increasing significance and demand for emergency outlets. MEA regions are also expected to gain commercial importance owing to increasing importance. The key players in the Fume Hood market include Erlab, TOF, Bigneat, Julabo, FENGJLab, Captair, RENGGLI, Airclean, Waldner, Esco, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Kottermann, Mott, Terra Universal, Labconco, Shimadzu Rika, NuAire, Yamato Scientific, Flow Sciences, Air Science, HEMCO, ZZ Group, Kerric and Huliv.

