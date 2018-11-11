Hip Hop Singer Libmusic Matters Releases New Single “Score Goal”

For Immediate Release:

November, 2018: Rap and Hip Hop Music is one of the leading trends in music today. Hip hop music has conquered the modern world. It is a genre of music that has many enthusiasts today and for a hip hop song to become hit it has to be simply incredible. Everyone can compose Hip Hop music today but to completely come up with a hit it should be well produced which is quite challenging. You have to listen to lots of music in order to come up with a unique piece. This genre of music has great beats and rhythms.

Today, the world is packed with loads of hip-hop lovers, who not just love to listen to hip hop music but also desire to create it. The growing crazy about the rap and hip hop music has given rise to many rappers and of course the floating name in rap music industry is Libmusic Matters. He is one major hip hop artist who has turned his music into big business with elaborate stage shows, parody music videos, and albums. His music is upped to slander his opponents and keep his fans entertained. Libmusic Matters whose real name is William Yahkwenneh is a rapper on the rise from Des Moines, Iowa.

He originally hails from West Africa Liberia, who is already on the path to become a new and popular voice for the hip hop community. He was exposed to hip hop music at an early age and was aware with the fact that dreaming and knowing inner talent is important to be a successful person. Driven by his versatile artistic merit and multifaceted image, Libmusic Matters exhibits the skills and dedication needed to take his place alongside the industry’s major players in the game. He had a genuine interest in music since his childhood when he started writing his own songs.

This Trapco music artist also gets inspired from the biggest artists like Bob Marley, Tupac and Akon. Since developing his signature sound over several years and garnering inspiration from the war in his home country of Liberia, in 2015 he officially became a solo artist in his own right. Recently he released his new single Score Goal which is now available on several digital platforms like Amazon. He can rap in several languages including American English, Broken English, French and his native dialect Krahn. His rhythmic records are so fine-tuned that they sound effortless.

About the Artist:

Libmusic Matters whose real name is William Yahkwenneh is a rapper on the rise from Des Moines, Iowa who releases his new single Score Goal now available online worldwide.

Visit the links:

https://amzn.to/2DbQiXq

https://apple.co/2OXWicK

https://apple.co/2Jk3wl0

https://spoti.fi/2qkhdHS

http://bit.ly/2yKoIg1

http://bit.ly/2zejokq

http://bit.ly/2CQXtTZ

http://bit.ly/2PtJudf

Contact Details:

LibmusicMatters

Contact email: bazonrecords@gmail.com

Contact number: 502-915-1562

###