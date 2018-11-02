Hyper-converged infrastructure appliance Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis Forecast 2017 – 2025

Introduction to Hyper-converged infrastructure appliance market:

Hyper-converged infrastructure appliance provides multiple data center management technologies within a single hardware device. Hyper-converged Infrastructure was developed out of Converged Infrastructure model. Hyper-converged infrastructure device integrates storage, compute, virtualization, networking resources and other technologies within a hardware characterized by software-centric architecture.

Hyper-converged appliances are designed for virtualized environments and include hypervisor program which allows multiple operating systems to share a single hardware host. Hyper-converged appliances allows to modernize the data centers with simplified management, improved performance and elastic scalability. Hyper-converged appliances enables customers for quick deployment of infrastructure-as-a-service and private cloud architectures.

Hyper-converged infrastructure appliance market: Market Drivers and Restraints

Elimination of capital expense of deploying in-house hardware, low maintenance cost and flexibility to access are the key drivers for the Hyper-converged infrastructure appliance. In addition to this Hyper-converged infrastructure appliance provide distributed architecture in which functions are not tied to single sever, reducing storage consumption, implementation of replication and disaster recovery technologies also drive the Hyper-converged infrastructure appliance market.

Key restraining factors for hyper-converged infrastructure market is selection of appropriate hypervisors and bundled solutions necessary based on the requirement. Security and scalability are also the other restraints for Hyper-converged infrastructure appliances.

Hyper-converged infrastructure appliance market: Market Segmentation

Hyper-converged infrastructure market can be segmented on the basis of

By Hypervisor Type:

• VMware

• KVM

• Hyper-V

By Application:

• Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

• Server Virtualization

• Data Protection

• Remote Office/Branch Office

• Cloud

• Others

By Vertical:

• Financial Institutions

• Healthcare

• Government

• Education

• Cloud Service Providers

Hyper-converged infrastructure appliance market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, Hyper-converged infrastructure market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America and Western Europe Hyper-converged infrastructure market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology. Hyper-converged infrastructure market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period. Hyper-converged infrastructure market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Hyper-converged infrastructure appliance market:: Competition Landscape

Key vendor in the Hyper-converged infrastructure market include Nutanix Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, VMware Inc., Maxta Inc, SimpliVity Corporation, Scale Computing Inc., Pivot3 Inc., Atlantis Computing Inc, Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, Stratoscale Ltd.

