Architectural Services Market 2018 Global Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales, Profits & Regional Study

Report Overview:

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global architectural services market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

The primary types of Architectural Services Market that are covered in the report include architectural advisory services, construction and project management services, urban planning services, engineering services, interior design services and others.

For opportunity analysis, the end-users that are covered in the report are education, hospitality, government, residential, healthcare, industrial, retail and others. All the sub-markets that are covered in the report are profiled under five major region such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa, with respective country-level analysis

Report Coverage:

The report on the global architectural services market covers an in-depth study of historical as well as current market trends, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape, consumer landscape, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, and supply chain analysis.

Companies Covered:

Aedas, AECOM, Foster & Partners Limited, DP Architects, HDR Architecture, Gensler, HKS, INC., HOCHTIEF AG, IBI Group Inc., HOK, Jacobs, PCL Constructors Inc., Nikken Sekkei, Perkins Eastman, Perkins & Will, Stantec and others

Research Methodology:

MRFR employs comprehensive and iterative research methodology to ensure the deliverance of accurate estimates and market forecast. The collaborative approach of primary and secondary research processes aids in highly qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market dynamics, historical trends, growth opportunities, consumer landscape, market drivers and challenges.

Primary data is collected by conducting detailed surveys and personal interviews with the key opinion makers across the value chain. Secondary research process is utilized to verify primary data through inputs from white paper references, SEC filings, paid database, research publications and other credible sources available in public domain. Additionally, the strong data triangulation method and top-down and bottom-up approaches are utilized to ensure accuracy and objectivity to the data

Market Segmentation:

MRFR’s report includes an analysis of the various parts of the global architectural services market, which have been segmented on the basis of service type, end-user, and region. Services offered in the market have been segmented into urban planning services, architectural advisory services, construction & project management services, engineering services, interior design services, and others. Urban planning is a segment of note due to the increasing deployment and integration of smart city infrastructure.

End-users of architectural services have been broadly segmented into education, hospitality, government, healthcare, residential, industrial, retail, and others.

The global analysis of the market divides regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Segmental Analysis:

For the scope of report, MRFR offers a comprehensive segmental analysis of the global architectural services market

By Service Type:

• Architectural Advisory Services

• Construction and Project Management Services

• Urban Planning Services

• Engineering services

• Interior Design Services

• Other

By End-User:

• Education

• Hospitality

• Government

• Residential

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• Retail

• Others

By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

