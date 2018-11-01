Traumatic Brain Injuries Treatment Market Report Explored in Latest Research 2017-2027

Each year traumatic brain injuries (TBI) contribute a substantial number of cases worldwide. TBI can be defined as an injury to the brain resulting from externally inflicted trauma resulting in damage to the brain cells and blood vessels. The signs and symptoms of TBI may appear soon after the head trauma or may sometimes take several days to weeks to appear. TBI can be categorized as mild, moderate and severe brain injury. In case of a mild injury a patient experiences a brief concussion and in rare situations may lead to lasting functional brain changes. However, the risk of developing severe and permanent brain damage increases with the extent and severity of the traumatic brain injury and the level of unconsciousness. Depending up on the location of the injury, TBI can lead to dementia along with memory, lack of concentration, problems related with speech and eating, lack of coordination and walking problems are often associated with moderate to severe brain injuries. As estimated by Center for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) every day 138 people in the U.S. die from TBI. According to the CDC 2010 estimates in the U.S. approximately 2.5 million emergency department visits and hospitalization were associated with TBI cases (either alone or in combination with other injuries). Falls are leading cause of hospitalization in patients with TBI followed by accidents including motor, vehicle traffic injuries.

Mild traumatic brain injuries do not require treatment other than over the counter pain relievers and the patient with mild traumatic injury need not to be monitored in hospital. However for treatment of severe TBI several medications indicated includes several diuretics, anti- seizure drugs, comma inducing drugs etc. However, in case of severe TBI surgery and rehabilitation is required. The traumatic brain injuries treatment market is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period owing to introduction of several new therapies. Increasing number of manufacturers are developing new medications for the treatment of TBI and large number of clinical trials are conducted in order to better understand the etiology of the condition.

Traumatic Brain Injuries Treatment Market: Drivers & Restraints

Extensive R&D by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) scientists in order to study various biomarkers of brain imaging, bio fluid and physical indicators such as eye tracking and electroencephalography holds immense potential as diagnostic techniques for detection of TBI. This is expected to change the treatment pattern of TBI in patients with severe brain injuries. Apart from this a large number of clinical trials are conducted worldwide in order to develop effective therapies for TBI have proven to be opportunistic for the market growth of TBI treatment in the near future. Furthermore rising incidence of falls cases along with accidental cases are expected to be the leading accelerating factors for market growth of TBI treatment market globally. The expected entry of some molecular targeted therapies such as BHR-100, a progesterone drug being developed by BHR Pharma, LLC, rhuEpo, a recombinant human erythropoietin are expected to brace the TBI treatment market growth over the forecast period. However, factors such as low societal awareness, delayed diagnosis and low government funding in TBI treatment research are expected to hamper the TBI treatment market growth in the future.

Traumatic Brain Injuries Treatment Market: Segmentation

Traumatic Brain Injuries Treatment marketis segmented by treatment type, route of administration, end user and geography:

By Treatment Type Drugs Analgesics Anti-Anxiety Agents Anti-Coagulants Anti-Convulsants Anti-Depressants Anti-Psychotics Others Surgery



By Route Of Administration

Oral

Injectable



By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies Drug Stores Independent Pharmacies



Traumatic Brain Injuries Treatment Market: Overview

The traumatic brain injury treatment market is expected to increase at an alarming rate among children’s and adults over the forecast period. In children’s, few outcomes of TBI may not be encountered at an initial stage of but can emerge in later developmental stages of his/her life which may lead to chronic behavior problems and social isolation. Better understanding of the injury mechanisms and its effect on sub-populations is required in order to manage the TBI. Growing number of falling cases and accidental cases worldwide are expected to drive revenue growth of TBI treatment in the near future.

Traumatic Brain Injuries Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of region presence, traumatic brain injuries treatment market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia pacific excluding japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. The incidence of TBI is higher in regions such as Asia Pacific, North America and Western Europe. TBI is the major cause of mortality accounting for 30% of all death related injuries in the U.S. Presence of several pipeline therapies in treatment of TBI is expected to be the biggest driver in global TBI treatment market. Cognosci, a privately held U.S. start-up is developing a novel therapeutic compound, COG1410, for the treatment of TBI which is expected to launch in the coming years.

Traumatic Brain Injuries Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the traumatic brain injuries treatment market are, Zimmer Biomet, Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Oxygen Biotherapeutics Inc, TEVA Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Ischemic, Grace Laboratories LLC. Several key players developing therapeutics for TBI treatment include, Cognosci, Medicortex, Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Aldagen, NeuroScience Pharmaceuticals and Targacept.