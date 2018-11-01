Report on Global Coating Additives Market 2018-23 by TechSci Research

A new market research report introduced by TechSci Research provides an overall analysis of Global Coating Additives Market. The presented market report will incorporate all the major factors and advancements that assume an imperative role in market growth in the anticipated range of 5 years. It likewise introduces the overview of industry players, preferences, challenges the market is experiencing. The research report gives an entire comprehension of the Global Coating Additives Market in terms of revenue.

Global Coating Additives Market is projected to reach USD 9.55 Billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of over 6% during 2018-2023 owing to growing environmental concerns, increasing demand for vehicles, growing wood & furniture industry and growing industrialization. Based on type, the market has been categorised into Acrylic Coating Additives, Fluoropolymer Coating Additives, Metallic Coating Additives, Urethane Coating Additives and Others. In 2017, the fluoropolymer coating additives segment dominated the market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well since they provide protection against temperature, abrasion and chemicals.

Based on Formulation, the market has been categorised into Water-Borne, Powder-Based and Solvent-Borne. In 2017, the Water-borne formulations dominated the market owing to increasing environmental regulations globally. APAC region led the coating additives market in 2017, in terms of value and volume owing to growing automotive sector and growing construction activities in emerging countries like China, India, Japan etc.

Some of the leading players in the Global Coating Additives Market are Arkema SA, AkzoNobel N.V., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., BYK-Chemie GmbH, Ashland Inc., Elementis PLC, Evonik Industries AG, Lonza Group Ltd., Angus Chemical Company, Fuji Silysia Chemical, Ltd. etc.

