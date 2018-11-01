Personalized Nutrition Market Research Report | Analysis, Future Scope and Forecast up to 2025

Axiom MRC Published an “Personalized Nutrition Market Report, By Products, Application, Age group, Providers and Geography- Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2025”

Recent growth of personalized nutrition market has been fuelled by four key factors including:

Increased Demand for Customized Experiences

Greater Appreciation for Healthier Foods and Better Fitness-

The Ability to Track Health Data On Daily Basis Using Wearable Solutions

Ongoing Breakthroughs in Personalized or Precision Medicines.

Personalized Nutrition Market by Geography:

North America- U.S., Canada and Mexico

Europe- Germany, the U.K., France, Italy and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific- China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the world- Latin America and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America accounted for the largest market share of personalized nutrition in 2018, dominated by the U.S. The growth in this region is supported by high incomes, world-class fitness and athletics.

Personalized Nutrition Market Players:

BASF SE, Caligenix, Care/of, DayTwo Inc., DNAFit, Genomix Nutrition, Inc. (GX Sciences, Inc.), Habit Food Personalized, LLC, InsideTracker (Segterra), Lonza, Metagenics, Inc, Mixfit Inc. (DSM), Nutrigenomix Inc., Telomere Diagnostics, Inc (TeloYears), Orig3n, Pure Encapsulations, SDC Nutrition Inc., STYRLABS, Vitagene, Vitamin Packs, Inc., and Zipongo.

