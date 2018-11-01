Content Recommendation Engine Market Size, Strategies, Analysis, Industry Share and Forecast with Upcoming Trends 2018

Market synopsis
The rise in the digitalization has increased the utilization of online shopping
With the rise in the digitalization, there has been an increase in online shopping via various e-commerce platforms in the Asia-Pacific region that has encouraged websites to utilize The Content Recommendation Engines Market to provide enhanced user experience and expand their customer base. These recommendation engines enable the search to be user-friendly and show consumer with the products or information as per the previous search. Additionally, the increasing ownership of mobile phones is contributing to the growth of e-commerce and fueling the adoption of recommendation engines by e-commerce websites. Additionally, developments in the SME segment are expected to increase the adoption of content recommendation engine by enterprises, as these solutions enable ventures to attain benefits, of monitoring the number of users viewing the product, searching the services, and others.
Key players
The prominent players in the market of content recommendation market is Amazon Web Services (US), Boomtrain (US), Certona (US), Curata (US), Cxense (Norway), Dynamic Yield (US), IBM (US), Kibo Commerce (US), Outbrain (US), Revcontent (US), Taboola (US), and ThinkAnalytics (UK).
Segmentation.
By component, the market is segmented into solution and service.
By organization size, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises.
By filtering approach, the market has been segmented into collaborative filtering, content-based filtering, and hybrid filtering.
By vertical, the market is segmented into industrial, e-commerce, media, entertainment & gaming, retailer and consumer goods, IT & telecommunication, BFSI, education & training and healthcare & pharmaceuticals.
Regional analysis
The global market for content recommendation is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of content recommendation engine market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.
North America is expected to dominate the content recommendation engine market due to the presence of major players and advances in technology. The main factor driving the content recommendation engine market in this region is the focus of the major players on enhancing the user experience on a website. Rising demand for analyzing a large amount of user data is fueling the European market. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the content recommendation market during the forecast period as rapid digitalization is taking place in the region. Similarly, there has been an increase in shopping through e-commerce platforms in the region, that is contributing to the market growth.
Intended Audience
- Providers of content recommendation engine services
- Suppliers of IT hardware/software/services
- Software and system integrators
- IT infrastructure providers
- Marketing analytics executives
- System administrators
- App developers
- Third-party service providers
- Technology providers
