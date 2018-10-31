Fiber Optic Sensors Market by Future Growth, Opportunities and Risk Forecast to 2025

31th October, 2018- Fiber Optic Sensors Market are used as a mode of transmitting signals from a remote sensor to the electronics that process the signals or as sensing element. It is used to obtain real time strain, temperature, pressure, and vibration. The market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to its various applications in several sectors such as automotive, oil and gas, manufacturing, aircraft and shipbuilding, electronics, and packaging & logistics.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Fiber Optic Sensors in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Global Fiber Optic Sensors market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Micron Optics

Honeywell

FISO Technologies

Omron

FBGS Technologies Gmbh

Other

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Fabry-Perot Sensors

Fiber Bragg Grating Sensors

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Other

With technological advancement in the fiber optic sensors market, industry players are introducing highly ultra-miniature and power-efficient fiber optical sensors. The need for robust and reliable sensors has evidently brought about a change in the materials and manufacturing processes. Such trends are expected to bring positive growth in this industry. These sensors are resistance to electromagnetic interference therefore they find extensive use in aerospace industry, manufacturing and oil and gas industry.

Components used are sophisticated and costly, therefore the installation cost is high. Cheap counterfeits are challenge to the industry, they are neither reliable nor accurate but difficult to differentiate between the original and counterfeits.Fiber optics sensors market is segmented by type and end user. On the basis of type, it is segmented as extrinsic and intrinsic fiber optic sensors. Intensity, temperature, strain, pressure and other quantities are measured by using optical fiber as sensors by modifying a fiber so that the quantity in consideration modulates the polarization, phase, intensity, and transit time or wavelength of light in the fiber. Sensors that vary with the intensity of light are easiest to measure, as only a detectors and simple source are required. Intrinsic fiber optic sensors are very useful in very large distances distributed sensing. On the basis of end use it is segmented as oil and gas, infrastructure, manufacturing segment, electronics and packaging & logistics.

In automotive sector these sensors are used to monitor real time pressure and temperature which in determining proper functioning of the vehicle. In aircrafts it has improved the monitoring system of the engine, it gives real time monitoring data of blade vibrations in engine which helps in prolonging the blade life and saving it from damage. It has extensive application in telecom industry in LAN, it helps in providing high speed secure internet. In packing and logistic industry these sensors are used in tracking and record keeping of inventory.

