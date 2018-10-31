Capacity Management Market with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis & Forecasts to 2023

Market Scenario:

Capacity management empowers organizations to plan their resources efficiently. Analyzing resources is essential to meet organizational requirements which helps to plan, implement, and maintain maximum throughput. The primary focus of capacity management is to safeguard enough resources to meet the existing as well as upcoming business needs and ensure justifiable costs. Capacity Management Market is likely to gain traction due to consistent development in the IT infrastructure and competition between companies to create innovative products to maintain a competitive advantage. Capacity expansion scales the organizational structure of the company making it more complex, which affects its overall performance. Hence, increasing need to streamline the complexity of IT resources is fueling the growth of the capacity management market during the forecast period.

According to MRFR analysis, the adoption of cloud-based services is expected to increase six-fold by the end of 2020. Large enterprises have adopted software as a service (SaaS) platform as a major element to store critical business data on the cloud, this gradual shift of data from on-premise to the cloud has helped the enterprises to save time and cost. Hence, increasing adoption of cloud-based services is driving the growth of the capacity management market. However, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are slow adopters of capacity management because of the high cost incurred in the installation of cloud-based services. Therefore, the SMEs is expected to have a gradual growth in the market.

The global capacity management market is expected to reach approximately USD 1,568.48 million by 2023 growing at a 19.03% CAGR over the forecast period 2018–2023.

Segmentation

The market for capacity management is broadly segmented based on component, organization size, deployment type, and verticals. These segments are further sub-segmented into the following:

By component , the capacity management market is segmented into solutions and services. By solutions, the market is further segmented into network capacity management, storage capacity management, and application capacity management. By services the market is further segmented into implementation and testing, consulting, support and maintenance, and training and education.

Key Players

Some of the key players of capacity management market include IBM (US), BMC Software (US), VMware (US), NetApp (US), CA Technologies (US), Aspire Technology (Ireland), HelpSystems (US), Riverbed Technology (US), Nlyte Software (US), and Syncsort (US).

Sumerian (Scotland), TEOCO (US), and HPE (US) are a few other solution and service providers in the capacity management market. The prominent players in the market keep investing and innovating their research and development to present cost and time efficient offerings.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of capacity management market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is expected to account for the largest market share in the capacity management market during the forecast period. The presence of prominent capacity management solution and service providers like IBM, BMC Software, VMware, and others in the region is expected to drive the market. Furthermore, it is considered as the most developed and advanced region in terms of adoption of technology and optimization of IT resources. Asia-Pacific is another region which is expected to be the fastest growing in the market during the forecast period, due to technical advancements in countries like China, Japan, and India. Several innovations are being introduced in Europe to enhance capacity management in small and medium enterprises. Hence, the region is projected to register considerable growth in the capacity management market during the forecast period.

Target Audience

IT developers

Capacity management vendors

Infrastructure provider

Cloud service providers

System integrators

Government agencies

Industrial users

Enterprise users

Network operators

Third-party vendors

