Automotive Test Equipment Market 2018: Company Profiles, Segments, Size, Trends and Demand by Forecast To 2022

Automotive Test Equipment Market 2018

Global Automotive Test Equipment Market Information by Product Type (Wheel Alignment Tester , Engine Dynamometer, Chassis Dynamometer, Vehicle Emission Test System), by Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Cars), by Application (Mobile Device based Scan Tool, Handheld Scan Tool, PC/ Laptop based Scan Tool and others) and Region – Global Forecast to 2022

The Key Players of Automotive Test Equipment Market Are:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.), Actia S.A. (France), Advantest Corp (Japan), Horiba Ltd. (Japan), Softing AG(Germany) and Teradyne Inc. (U.S.) and others.

Market Scenario:

Automotive Test Equipment is used to perform quality checks on automotive and test the performance of vehicles. The test equipment is useful in measuring the oil consumption of the engine, fuel dilution & lubricant aeration and others. The booming automotive sector directly compliments the increasing demand in the Automotive Test equipment market. Automotive test equipment ensures manufacture of high performance vehicles that meet all safety needs of the automotive and the end users of automotive. As safety is a basic and major concern of the automotive users and manufacturers, it directly drives the market of the automotive test equipment.

Automotive Test Equipment Market – Segmentation

The Automotive Test Equipment Market can be segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Product Type – Wheel Alignment Tester, Engine Dynamometer, Chassis Dynamometer, Vehicle Emission Test System

Segmentation by Vehicle Type – Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Cars

Segmentation by application – Mobile Device based Scan Tool, Handheld Scan Tool, PC/ Laptop based Scan Tool and others

Segmentation by Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis of Automotive test equipment market

Asia- pacific is expected to dominate the global automotive test equipment market due to the integration of advanced features in automotive and the increase in demand from developing nations such as India and China. The shift of original equipment manufacturers to this region, has led to a decrease in the cost of acquisition of the automotive test equipment. Europe is expected to be the second-largest automotive test equipment market by the end of the forecast period. The high disposable income of end-users and the existing large customer base has led to increase in the demand for vehicles in the region, which in turn results in increased manufacturing activities by local automotive manufacturers. All this positively led to the growth of the automotive test equipment market in the Europe region.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

4 Global Automotive Test Equipment Market, By Product Type Type

5 Global Automotive Test Equipment Market, By Application

6 Regional Market Analysis

7 Competitive Analysis

Continued…….

