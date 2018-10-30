Single Serve Packets Market, by Application, End-User, Companies & Forecast

The growth of global single serve packets market is driven by the rising concern among the consumers about the legitimacy of products they buy due to the availability of counterfeit FMCG and pharmaceutical products in the market. To counter the same, manufacturers are also opting for new packaging technologies for their products that not only confirms the authenticity of their products; it also helps in endorsing their products. Furthermore, due to various advantages of single serve packets such as increasing shelf life, convenience in travelling, and less weight and space required for product can be attributed to the growth of global single serve packets growth.

Some of the trends identified in the global single serve packets market are partnerships among the single serve packets providers and consumer product manufacturers, growing sampling trend. However, the cost of single serve packets is a costlier compared to large packets might hamper the growth of global single serve packets market globally. The company manufacturing single serve packets have significantly high opportunity in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa as in these regions the packaging industry is experiencing significantly high growth rate which will lead to the growth of clamshell and tray cartons market.

Single Serve Packets Market: Segmentation

Basically, single serve packets market is segmented into packaging material, end use, and by region. On the basis of packaging material the single serve packets market is segmented as plastic and paper. Plastic packaging is further sub-segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, polyamide, polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride, and others. Among these plastic packaging market has significantly high value and volume share. The global single serve packets market is segmented on the basis of end use as cosmetics, food, FMCG, pharmaceuticals, and others. The food segment has the significantly high-value share with substantial growth rate, followed by FMCG industry.

Some of the key players of the clamshell and tray cartons market are FasPac, Multisorb Technologies, Inc., Paket Corp., Ultra Seal, LRM Packaging, Inc., M.J. Rapoport & Co., Inc., Genesis Plastics Welding, Sonic Packaging Industries, Inc., Compact Industries, Puritan Medical Products Co. LLC, Unette Corporation, Sierra International LLC, Cal Plastics & Metals, Xtreme Printing & Packaging Services, George Gordon Associates Inc., Xelapack, Inc., Cincinnati Convertors, Inc., etc.