Philippines Warehousing Market, Market Research Report, Warehousing Businesses Philippines, History of Warehousing Philippines : Ken Research

The report titled “Philippines Warehousing Market Outlook to 2023 – By End User (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Consumables, Textile and Footwear, Electronics, Chemicals and Others), By International and Domestic Companies, By Business Model (Industrial/Retail Freight, Container Freight, Cold Storage, Agriculture and Others) and By Third Party Warehousing” provides a comprehensive analysis of warehousing services in the Philippines. The report focuses on overall market size for warehousing in the Philippines, Philippines warehousing market segmentation by end user (food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and medical consumables, textile and footwear, electronics, chemicals and others), by international and domestic companies, by business model (industrial/retail freight, container freight, cold storage, agriculture and others) and by owned and rented fleet – domestic companies. The report also covers the overall comparative landscape in the Philippines warehousing market. The report concludes with market projection for future of warehousing services and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions for the Philippines warehousing market.

Philippines Warehousing Market Overview and Size

Warehousing includes the storage of both outbound and inbound products and goods to be transported. A warehouse is often used as location for storage of goods to manage demand-supply gaps over a long period of time. The system uses advanced technology and operating processes in order to optimize the warehouse functions. For instance, WMS includes the information about the inventory movement from the receipt of suppliers to shipment to customers. The Philippines has been considered as one of the most strategic locations in the Indo-Pacific Ocean. The rapid evolution of its logistics industry has been credited to high trade traffic in both international and domestic market.

Philippines Warehousing Market Segmentation

By End User

The food and beverage industry is evolving constantly, especially from the standpoint of customer demand, warehousing and technology. Owing to the growth of this industry it is becoming more and more difficult for warehouses to manage and expand their operations thus, accounting for a majority of the revenue share in the overall industry during 2017. It was followed pharmaceuticals and medical consumables, textile and footwear, electronics, chemicals and others in the year 2017.

By International and Domestic Companies

The domestic logistics and 3PL companies majorly prefer to setup warehouses across the country in order to manage their operations on their own without relying on a third party. Additionally, these companies prefer to manage their transportation and storage for better reliability and accuracy in managing operations. On the other hand the international companies majorly focus on light asset based model so these companies prefer to outsource warehousing as land is a long term asset and the cost of purchasing land, building warehouse and managing it in a foreign country is a burden for the companies so they prefer to outsource this task.

By Business Model

Industrial / Retail sector is the largest contributor to the warehousing sector with majority of the revenues in 2017. The industrial activities in the country have shown a steady growth in past few years in the country, which has encouraged many foreign companies to enter in the country. It was followed up by container freight, cold storage, agriculture and others.

By Owned and Rented Fleet – Domestic Companies

In terms of revenues the owned warehouses have dominated the market with majority of the overall warehousing industry revenue during 2017. The domestic companies prefer to set up their own warehouses in order to manage all the operations by themselves. On the other hand, a few companies prefer to rent warehouses to focus on their core competencies. The companies have to majorly pay for the storage area and the amount of time.

Comparative Landscape in Philippines Warehousing Market

The Philippines warehousing industry is highly fragmented with the availability of large number of large and medium scaled warehousing companies spread across the country. The market encompasses a mix of unorganized and organized players. The companies in the country are competing with each other on the basis of the size and location of the warehouse.

Philippines Warehousing Market Future Outlook and Projections

The Philippines is focusing towards improving trade relation with other countries which will positively influence the import and export volume in and out of the country. This will result in increasing demand for warehousing across various regions in Philippines. Increasing prominence of online shopping will increase the size of E-commerce industry in the country. The companies from retail sector, FMCG sector, pharmaceutical sector, apparels and other accessories are anticipated to witness robust growth. E-commerce companies require warehousing facilities to store the products which will trigger the demand for warehousing space in coming future.

