Philippines Warehousing Market, Industry Research Report, Philippines Warehousing Emerging Market Trends, Types of Warehouses Philippines : Ken Research

The report titled “Philippines Warehousing Market Outlook to 2023 – By End User (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Consumables, Textile and Footwear, Electronics, Chemicals and Others), By International and Domestic Companies, By Business Model (Industrial/Retail Freight, Container Freight, Cold Storage, Agriculture and Others) and By Third Party Warehousing” by Ken Research suggested a growth at a noteworthy six year CAGR of 9.5% in terms of revenue in the Philippines warehousing market in next 5 years till the year ending 2023E.
Increasing manufacturing activities in the Philippines, rising domestic consumption and international trade activities were some of the primary growth drivers of warehousing in the Philippines.
Warehousing companies in the Philippines are usually competing with each other on the basis of the size and location of the warehouse. The location of the warehouse has to be appropriate to the customer needs which reduces extra cost of transportation and increases time efficiency. The other important factors which influence the choice of warehouse are technologies/automation used in the warehouses; value added services, GDP-certified temperature and humidity-controlled environment and others. Philippines witnessed an increase in trade flow over the years which positively affected the demand for transportation and storage facilities. The country witnessed an increase in the number of cold storage warehouses over the years from 125 warehouses during 2012 to 256 warehouses during 2017. Moreover, year on year increase in cumulative cargo throughput in the country had a positive influence on the overall Philippine warehousing industry.
The companies offering warehouse services are also focusing on providing other value added services such as inventory management, asset management, inventory recording, real time inventory data analysis and others to the clients. Factors such as rising external trade, growth across major industry segments such as automobile, pharmaceutical, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and the emergence of retail and E-commerce have favourably influenced the growth of warehousing industry in the country.
Key Segments Covered
By End User
• Food and Beverage
• Pharmaceuticals and Medical Consumables
• Textile and Footwear
• Electronics
• Chemicals
By Companies
• Domestic Companies
• International Companies
By Business Model
• Industrial/Retail Freight
• Container Freight
• Cold Storage
• Agriculture
By Warehouse Ownership
• Rented
• Owned
Key Target Audience
• Warehousing Companies
• Warehouse Contractors and Constructing Companies
• Logistics Association
• Cold Storage Companies
• Food & beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles & Footwear, Electronics and Chemicals Companies
• Private Equity/ VCs/ Investment Banking Companies
Companies Covered:
• Chelsea Logistics Holdings Corporation
• Metro Alliance Holdings and Equity Corp.
• Asian Terminals Inc.
• AAI Worldwide Logistics Inc.
• Kintetsu World Express
• Royal Cargo
• Panilpina
• Yusen Logistic Co. Ltd.
• All Transport Network Logistics (ATN)
• F2 Logistics
• All Systems Logistics (ASL)
• LF Logistics
• Expeditors
• Orient Freight International
• MMG Corporation Philippines
For more information on the research report, refer to below link:
https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/philippines-warehousing-market/169965-100.html
