The Graham Superlight Carbon Technology Taken To New Level

Weighing in half as heavy as the hippest of smartphones, the Graham Chronofighter Superlight Carbon Skeleton is a horological high-flyer. Adding less than 100g to the wearer’s personal baggage allowance, this watch means business – and leisure too. Graham has taken its Superlight carbon technology to new levels.

The result is a timepiece that has a skeleton dial under its wing, as well as a case, buckle, bezel and iconic start and stop trigger in this innovative material. In functionality and durability terms, this chronograph is no lightweight. A Swiss G1790 automatic chronograph movement, integrating 48 hours of power reserve and protected by an Incabloc® shock absorber, powers it.

Comfort on board was also a design priority, with the only remaining danger zone being a periodic tendency for the wearer to forget the watch is there. Airport security isn’t the only place the Graham Chronofighter Superlight Carbon Skeleton can be expected to fast-track.

The Chronofighter Superlight Carbon complete watch weighs around 100g.

CHRONOFIGHTER SUPERLIGHT CARBON SKELETON

USP

• New technology: Superlight black carbon composite case

• Black carbon trigger, bezel and buckle (3K carbon frame)

• Black carbon bezel with golden filaments (2CCBK.B25B)

• Automatic skeleton chronograph

• Fast-action start / stop carbon trigger

• Integrated black rubber strap with “Clousde Paris” decoration

• Limited edition: 100 pieces (2CCBK.B25B)

Functions: Skeleton chronograph (seconds, 30 minutes counter) Hours, minutes, seconds

Calibre: G1790 automatic skeleton chronograph with view on the balance wheel and escapement. Black chrome& rhodiated movement with hand-drawn strokes decoration. Openwork balance bridges and plates. Oscillating weight with hand-drawn strokes decoration and snailedexternal segment

28’800 A/h (4Hz)

Incablocshock absorber

29 jewels

Power reserve: 48 hours

Case: 47 mm superlight black carbon composite case

Titanium casing ring with diamond’s molecular structure

Black carbon fast-action start / stop trigger (3K carbon frame)

Black rubber reset pusher with “Clousde Paris” high grip pattern

Domed sapphire crystal, anti-reflective coating on both faces

Smoked sapphire crystal case back (2CCBK.B25A)

See-through sapphire crystal caseback with wider opening (2CCBK.B25B) with red “superlight carbon” inscription engraved

Bezel: Black carbon bezel (3K carbon frame) / with golden filaments (2CCBK.B25B)

Water resistance: 330 feet / 100 m / 10 bar

Dial:Black skeleton movement with white Super-LumiNova graduation, hours and minutes hands

Red chrono, minutes and seconds counters’ hands

Strap: Integrated black rubber strap with “Clousde Paris”

Additional white rubber strap (with 2CCBK.B25A.K102K additional black rubber strap)

Black carbon pin buckle (3K carbon frame)