I/O Module Market Research Report: Size, Industry Outlook, Demand and Risk Forecast to 2025

29th October, 2018- I/O Module Market is expected to witness lucrative growth over the coming six years. The increasing demand for safe I/O modules, stringent government, and industrial safety standards for usage and rising demand for reduced wiring cost are the drivers contributing to the market growth. In addition, reduced start-up machine time and small sizes devices for easy handling also anticipate the demand for the global I/O module market.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of I/O Module in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Global I/O Module market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Panasonic

TE Connectivity

Commell

VIA Technologies

ACCES I/O Product

Other

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Digital

Analog

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Control Equipment

Alarm Equipment

Other

The various technological advancements, variable designs, and adoption of Ethernet I/O modules are also the factors leading to the market growth. Furthermore, industrial Internet of Things (a network of physical objects such as buildings, devices, and vehicles which facilitate these objects to collect and exchange data.) also drives the market growth. The increasing trend towards automation, internet of things, digitalization and virtualization of the plant, remote asset management, and energy management are increasing the demand for controlling and measuring of modules.

The new safety I/O modules offers the advantages of traditional distributed I/O safety systems. These new modules help in the easier control and monitor the devices safely. Also, it detects failure of modules at the field device levels and at I/O levels and, enhance the operator protection. The Lumberg Automation Company has introduced its new safety I/O module named as LioN-Link. It allows the safety-related outputs and do not require any additional terminal box, unlike other I/O systems. This device saves time and money of the users. Hence, making the device cost-effective and user-friendly.

The major trend of the global I/O module market is the introduction of high-speed I/O modules coupled with high-speed Ethernet-based networks so as to work efficiently. The growth of the market is also dependent on the growth of automation controller market. An Increasing number of manufacturing companies for automation controller increases the need for I/O modules.

The market is classified on the basis of types into a digital module, analog module, power supply & chassis, network adaptor and intelligent I/O. On the basis of application, it is segmented into automobile industry, healthcare, energy & power, manufacturing industries and transportation industry. Among these applications, the automobile industry is estimated to hold the largest segment due to the dependency of modules on the automation controller market.

