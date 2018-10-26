Opportunities for the global beverage industry to reach $1.9 trillion by 2021

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global beverage industry looks good with opportunities for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The global beverage industry is expected to reach an estimated $1.9 trillion by 2021 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2016 to 2021. The major drivers for the growth of this market are growing urbanization, and disposable income.

In this market, alcoholic and non-alcoholic are the major beverage types. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the non-alcoholic segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period. Consumer preferences, growing population, and health awareness are the major drivers.

Within global beverage industry, beer is expected to remain the largest segment by value. Acceptance of alcohol consumption by consumers, population base of the young generation, and increasing per capita income are the major driving forces that spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to remain the largest region and to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to huge population base.

For business expansion, Lucintel’s report suggests innovation and new product development for achieving the good customer base.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include the use of natural flavors and sweeteners to meet consumer health concerns, and increased interest in exotic drinks. Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Inc., Diageo plc, and Heineken Holding NV are among the major suppliers of beverages.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global beverage industry by segment, product, and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Beverage Industry 2016-2021: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a springboard for growth strategy by providing comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global beverage industry by segment, product, and region as follows:

By Segment [Volume (Billion Liters) Value ($ Billion) from 2010 to 2021]:

• Alcoholic Beverage

• Non-alcoholic Beverage

By Product [Volume (Billion Liters) and Value ($ Billion) from 2010 to 2021]:

• Alcoholic Beverage

 Beer

 Wine

 Spirits

• Non-alcoholic Beverage

 Juice

 Bottled Water

 Carbonated Soft Drink

 Coffee and Tea

 Other

By Region [Volume (Billion Liters) and Value ($ Billion) from 2010 to 2021]:

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• ROW

This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global beverage industry by segment (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), by product non-alcoholic beverage (juice, bottled water, carbonated soft drink, coffee and tea, and other), and alcoholic beverage (beer, wine, and spirits), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q. 11 What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?