IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market to reach a market size of $100.5 billion by 2023

According to an Update to the report titled IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market (2017-2023), published by KBV Research, the IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market size is expected to reach $100.5 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 30.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 – 2023).

The application segment is further sub categorized into retail, banking & finance, manufacturing & corporate, residential, government, healthcare, casino & entertainment and others. The BFSI market dominated the IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 28.6% during the forecast period. The Entertainment & Casino market is expected to witness a CAGR of 29.8% during (2017 – 2023). The Residential market is expected to witness a CAGR of 34% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 30% during (2017 – 2023). The rising security concerns have left no choice for the governments but to adopt surveillance systems and hence, this sector would grow at a prominent CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on region, IP video Surveillance and VSaaS market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The North America market dominated the IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market by Region in 2016. Currently, IP Surveillance system has witnessed a wide adoption in developed regions such as North America and Europe. The developing market such as Asia-Pacific is also showcasing an inclination towards IP surveillance system, owing to rising security concerns.

Free Competition Analysis

Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Canon Inc. is one of the forerunners in the IP Video Surveillance Industry. Companies such as Axis Communications AB, Avigilon Corporation, D-Link Corporation are the key innovators as they have launched many products within the IP video Surveillance landscape. The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe, with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Axis Communications AB, Panasonic Corporation, GeoVision Inc., Canon Inc. (Milestone Systems A/S), Robert Bosch GmbH, Avigilon Corporation, Genetec Inc., D-Link Corporation, Inc., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. and Mobotix AG.

KBV Cardinal Matrix – IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market

Global IP video Surveillance and VSaaS market

Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research

Companies such as Axis Communications AB, Avigilon Corporation, D-Link Corporation are the key innovators as they have launched many products within the IP video Surveillance landscape. Panasonic Corporation was also among the top players in IP video Surveillance industry, however, recent acquisition of one of its subsidiary, Panasonic Cloud Management Service Europe B.V. (PCMSEU) by Eagle Eye Networks, Inc., affected the market positioning of Panasonic Corporation.

Full report – https://kbvresearch.com/ip-video-surveillance-vsaas-market/

IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Segmentation

IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market, by Product Type

Hardware

Camera

Monitor

Storage

Software

Video Analytics

Video Management System

Cloud based Solution

Cloud Storage by Product Software

Cloud Storage by Deployment

Services

VSaaS

Integration Services

IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market, by Application

Retail

Banking & Finance

Manufacturing & Corporate

Residential

Government

Healthcare

Casino & Entertainment

Others

IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market, by Geography

North America IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market

US IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market

Canada IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market

Mexico IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market

Rest of North America IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market

Europe IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market

Germany IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market

K. IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market

France IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market

Russia IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market

Spain IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market

Italy IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market

Rest of Europe IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market

Asia-Pacific IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market

China IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market

Japan IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market

India IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market

South Korea IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market

Singapore IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market

Malaysia IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market

Brazil IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market

Argentina IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market

UAE IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market

Saudi Arabia IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market

South Africa IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market

Nigeria IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market

Rest of LAMEA IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market

Companies Profiled

Axis Communications AB

Panasonic Corporation

GeoVision Inc.

Canon Inc. (Milestone Systems A/S)

Robert Bosch GmbH

Avigilon Corporation

Genetec Inc.

D-Link Corporation, Inc.

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

Mobotix AG

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market

Highest number of market tables

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Related Reports:

North America IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market

Europe IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market

LAMEA IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market

Asia Pacific IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market