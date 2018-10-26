Harris Utilities Group and PayGo Offer Progressive Prepaid solutions to utility customers

Harris Utilities Group, a leading provider of utility software solutions, and PayGo®, a leading provider of Prepay software are now providing PayGo payment services to electric, water, and gas utility customers making it easy to pay and manage utility bills.

Vancouver, BC and Atlanta, GA – Harris Utilities Group, a leading provider of advanced enterprise software solutions, and PayGo®, a leading provider of Prepay software and utility payment solutions have entered into a strategic relationship whereby Harris will be reselling and implementing PayGo software and services. PayGo solutions are uniquely designed to provide utility customers with real time, convenient options to pay for and manage their consumption of electricity, water, and gas, including in-lane payments at over 50,000 convenience stores, pharmacies and other retail locations. The partnership between Harris and PayGo will provide full meter to cash solutions to utilities. Harris Utilities will provide sales, marketing, implementation and support services for PayGo systems to its targeted utilities customers worldwide. PayGo sees this relationship as a channel to expand its market share.

Harris CIS solutions along with the Harris SmartWorks portfolio includes a growing number of innovative products that are essential to advance business intelligence and enable unprecedented interaction between utilities and their customers. These systems can now be combined with PayGo’s industry leading Prepay software to create an industry proven prepaid offering for utilities. Utility companies deploy prepaid services to increase customer satisfaction, promote utility conservation, and reduce operational (O&M) expenses related to missed or late payments. The overall portfolio available includes the following industry tested and leading solutions:

• SmartWorks Prepay Software Powered by PayGo®

• MeterSense Meter Data Management (MDM) solution

• CheckOut by PayGo® real time utility cash payment solution

• Harris CIS software and solutions

“PayGo aligns with our strategic direction, culture and methodology for Harris Utilities offering and we are very excited about our partnership. This partnership will allow us to immediately offer world class prepaid utility services to both our existing as well as our prospective customers” said Harris Executive Vice President, Brad Atchison.

“The PayGo collaboration with Harris tightly aligns market leaders creating a best-in-class Prepay and utility payment solution in one seamless solution. We find the synergies between the companies to be truly compelling,” said PayGo CEO, Jeff Weiser.

About Harris Utilities

Since 1976, Harris Utilities has been a trusted source for robust, feature-rich turnkey solutions that help utilities improve customer service and increase financial performance and operational efficiency. A financially strong, growing and stable company, Harris provides leadership within its markets, commitment and integrity to its customers and employees and steady returns to its shareholders.

About PayGo®

PayGo® is a flexible billing and payment solution enabling utility customers to proactively manage and pay for their consumption. PayGo® is deployed by utility companies and leverages smart meter infrastructure. Major PayGo® clients include Southern Company, Duke Energy, Consumers Energy, NV Energy, Exelon and Santee Cooper.

