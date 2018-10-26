Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Formulation and Validation, Estimation, Scope Till 2025

26 Oct 2018: The global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market size is expected to value USD 93.76 billion by 2025. The ECM market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the ever growing demand to safeguard highly confidential information and allow high-level of operational efficiency. Moreover, numerous governmental schemes associated data security are further escalating the need for enterprise content management software, subsequently, driving growth of the market. Soaring volumes of data on web server are heightening the importance of enterprise content management software to carry out business processes such as storage, management of data sets, and sharing of information through videos and audio clips, and are responsible for fueling the market value. Growing preference toward cloud services is substantially influencing the market size on global-scale.

Globally, the enterprise content management (ECM) market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development in the enterprise content management market. Multiple software providers are offering automated data security services that allows easy management to encrypt crucial data such as financial reports to avoid illegal access. Though, growing concerns related to the higher initial cost and maintenance cost in vendors is hampering progress of the enterprise content management industry. Lack of internet penetration mainly in emerging economies is also major obstacle for market growth. Enterprise content management (ECM) is responsible for reiterating the phrase of content management by supplementing specific a timeline at each level of enterprise content process that involves content creation, authorization and redistribution.

Enterprise content management (ECM) consists of different techniques to import content for bringing latest set of items under the overall management processes and enable use of these of these items. The most important property of the enterprise content management (ECM) is that awareness about the kind of content is created and distributed along the way by keeping track of enterprises process at each level of operation. This completely sets it apart from conventional content management system.

Enterprise content management (ECM) allows to streamline the complete document lifecycle with the help of advanced document management and automation of workflows. It is suitable for number of file systems that includes office suites, image files, e-mail, and CAD i.e. computer aided designs. It becomes essential for any enterprise that is utilizing large volumes of content to carry a well-defined enterprise content management (ECM) system in order to completely eliminate operational incapacities, minimize operational cost and stick to regulatory terms and conditions.

Enterprise content management (ECM) systems are deliberately divided into five key components such as capture, manage, stock, reserve and distribute, to achieve enhanced performance level. Each component is responsible for the performing specific tasks as defined. The capture component is responsible for generating data by transforming simple on-paper information into a readable electronic format, while arranging obtained data into structured format. Also, manage component offers safe connection, modification and employing data set by means similar to data management, linked software, web-content management and records management.

The ECM industry is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in adoption of latest technologies and presence of prominent market players. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the enterprise content management (ECM) industry with massive growth in forecast period.

Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with number of government initiatives for data privacy and security. Additionally, Latin America has shown substantial growth opportunities due to soaring implementation of enterprise content management by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).The prominent players in the enterprise content management (ECM) market are IBM Inc., HP Enterprise, M-Files Co., Microsoft Co., New gen Software Solutions, Open Text Co., Oracle Co., and Xerox Co.

