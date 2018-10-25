Raleigh Dentist Beverly Thurmond, DDS, Delivers Specialty Dentistry and Over 20 Years of Experience

RALEIGH, NC—If you are looking for an experienced and reliable family dentist in Raleigh, then look no further Dr. Beverly Thurmond has been practicing family dentistry for over 20 years and provides outstanding comprehensive dental services. Whether you have general or cosmetic dentistry concerns, your Raleigh dentist and her friendly staff will make sure that you received top-notch care. The family dentist strives to build lasting relationships with local patients.

Preventative Dentistry

Because Dr. Thurmond is such a strong believer in preventative dentistry for life, the dentist in Raleigh, NC emphasizes the importance of dental exams, cleanings and good oral habits at home. In addition, you will find the latest and greatest dental treatments at her family dentistry office. By using the most advanced techniques in general dentistry, restorative dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and periodontal care, Dr. Thurman can perform state-of-the-art procedures and treatments at affordable costs.

Advanced Technology

The Raleigh dentist and her skilled staff use advanced technology to best evaluate, diagnose and treat oral health conditions. From an in-house CEREC device for creating ceramic restorations like same-day crowns and more to an intraoral scanner for digital impressions, the Raleigh dental office is equipped to provide safe, and effective care.

Specialty Dentistry

The comprehensive dental services provided by your family dentist in Raleigh also include specialized treatments. Dr.Beverly Thurmond, DDS offers CEREC single-visit dentistry, with the following same-day restorations:

• Dental crown

• Partial crown

• Dental veneer

CEREC technology eliminates the need for making impressions with messy material and uncomfortable impression trays.

In addition, the Raleigh dentist is also certified to offer Invisalign clear aligners for discreet orthodontic correction; treatment for obstructive sleep apnea; and temporomandibular joint disorder therapy, also known as TMJ or TMD.

Insurance and Financing Options

Dr. Beverly Thurmond, DDS wants everyone to have access to high-quality family dentistry. The Raleigh, NC dentist and her staff believe that excellent dental care should be affordable to all and money should not deter anyone from getting the treatment they want or need. Therefore, flexible payment options are available including convenient monthly financing options. All third-party insurances are accepted, and the Raleigh family dental office is an in-network provider for Delta Dental PremierandBlue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina. Special financing is also available through CareCredit. Cash and major credit cards are accepted.