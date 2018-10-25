Automotive Bearing Market 2018 Global Trends, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales, Profits And Regional Study

Pune, India, December, 2017/MRFR Press Release/- Market Research Future published a half Cooked research report on “Global Automotive Bearing Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022

Automotive Bearing Market – Overview

Automotive bearings a vital components in automobiles and are responsible for efficient and smooth running of the vehicle. Their main function is to enable linear or rotational movement along with handling high stress. They are the central part in various automobiles that allow the desired motion and compel relative motion. They ensure efficiency and speed enhancement of the vehicle while maintaining balance. Automotive bearings involve a ball with an external and internal frictionless metal surface that support the smooth movement of the bearings. The ball inside the bearing typically handles the load, which in turn causes rotation of the bearing.

The growth in the automotive production, is expected to fuel the demand of automotive bearing over the forecast period. The demand for vehicles with technologically advanced solutions is increasing, thereby, resulting in increase in vehicle manufacturing that requires instrumented products.

However, high pricing and forging are main challenges faced by the global market for automotive bearings.

Key Players:

Schaeffler AG., Jtekt Corporation, NTN Corporation, Iljin Bearing Co., Ltd., Timken Company, Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB, RKB Bearings, Timken Company, ORS Bearings, and CW Bearing. are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Automotive Bearing Market.

Automotive Bearing Market – Competitive Analysis

The Market is witnessing increased competition and is expected to further intensify during the forecast period. The players in the market incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership and expansion in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position.

Technological advancements in the manufacturing of the automotive test equipment and the increasing research and development expenditure by the key players is expected to increase the level of competition in the Automotive Bearing Market.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

Aug, 2017 – Schaeffler India announced merger of its units INA Bearings and LuK India for improving cost and supply-side efficiencies. The key objective of the merger is to combine the strengths and competencies of all three Schaeffler entities here and establish one strong listed Schaeffler entity.

Sep, 2017– Schaeffler significantly expands its standard rolling bearing business with high investments in production capacities for FAG Generation C deep groove ball bearings. This will help to satisfy the high level demand for standard deep groove ball bearings, especially from China and the Asia/Pacific region, and help in meeting the specific requirements of this high-volume business in an optimum way.

Jan, 2013- RKB enhanced its range of WOR bearings. The RKB spherical roller bearings WOR series, with wider outer ring, were developed and engineered to accommodate large angular deflection between mixing drum and driving gear in case of misalignment.

October, 2009- JTEKT Corporation has developed a low-torque ball bearing for use in oil lubrication that improves automotive fuel efficiency. Many oil-lubrication ball bearings are used in the motor-support areas of hybrid vehicle transmissions and the gear-support areas of automotive automatic transmissions, manual transmissions, and continuously variable transmissions.

Jul,2008- Iljin Bearing Co announced the grand opening of its second plant in China. The new wheel bearing plant in Tianjin, China, supplies wheel bearings to Shanghai GM in Shanghai, Chery Automotive in Wuhu and BBDC in Beijing. The facility includes forging and machining operations for production of the company’s Gen. 2 and Gen. 3 double-row, angular-contact ball bearings.

Automotive Bearing Market – Segmentation

The Automotive Bearing Market can be segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type – Ball Bearings, Roller Bearings, Plain Bearings, Thrust Bearings, and Others

Segmentation by Vehicle Type – 2-Wheeler, Passenger, and Commercial

Segmentation by Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Automotive Bearing Market – Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global Automotive Bearing Market owing to the presence of the developing countries such as India and China where the automotive industry is growing at a faster pace. The market in the Asia Pacific region is also growing owing to factors such as increasing number of vehicle manufacturing facilities due to low cost of production, increasing production capacity and growing demand for light and heavy vehicles.

The North America region is a matured market for automotive bearings. The original equipment manufacturers in the region are focusing on efforts for improvement of the production quality for delivering quality product. Many original equipment manufacturers are setting up manufacturing plants in Mexico and Canada, which is increasing the demand for automotive bearings.

