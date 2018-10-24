SEO Corporation Offering Streamlined Web Designing Services with 10% Discount

SEO Corporation, a full scale international internet digital marketing company, has special abilities with web design. Operating from New Delhi, the digital marketing company is delivering responsive, creative and engaging web designs for businesses across all size, specialisations and industries in India, the US, the UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

SEO Corporation backs its web designing services with competitive pricing, generous promotions, and 24/7 customer support via phone, email or Skype for an exceptional customer experience.

Nagendra Singh Somvanshi, Project Manager SEO Corporation, in a press conference stated, “SEO Corporation is young enough to run and old enough to fly. In the past 14 years, we have designed and developed over 500 small business websites, and 40 premium E-commerce sites. The count of projects is increasing by the day and so are our skills, commitment and technical knowhow. So, we are well positioned to create web designs that highlight the client’s brand value and business ethos, while restricting costs and providing excellent customer service.”

SEO Corporation offers three Web Designing Services packages, including Basic Web Design Plan, Advance Web Design Plan and Premium Web Design Plan. The point is to cater to the varying customer needs holistically. Each offering features a CMS (Self Manageable Site), Custom Home Page, Top Banner Manager, Contact Forms with CAPTCHA, and Image / Gallery Manager. The digital marketing company will also incorporate Website Search, Social Media Buttons, Google Analytics, Blog and XML Sitemap on websites, regardless of the package.

Nagendra Singh Somvanshi further stated, “Outsourcing is a common practice in the global web design sector. Even major web design service providers in the first world countries outsource projects to companies like SEO Corporation for higher profits. Here, the client is often at loss, as he pays over $40 an hour for a project that we can do at just $15 an hour if approached directly. Besides competitive pricing, we also put money in the client’s pocket with generous specials. In one such arrangement, we offer 10% discount flat for every web design order.”

The work flow at SEO Corporation is exceptional. The client has to be explicit about his web design requirements with design professionals deployed by the digital marketing company. The experts will factor in these specifications, create a design accordingly and send it for approval within the schedule. The website will be made live instantly upon approval.