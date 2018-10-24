Cyber Warfare Market Size Estimation, Research Approach, Sources Forecast 2025

24 Oct 2018: The Cyber Warfare Market is expected to reach USD 91.75 billion by 2025. The global cyber warfare market is expected to gain a significant CAGR in the forthcoming period. The market is driven by factors such as rising number of cyber-attacks and organizations’ emphasis on information technology pertaining to data safety and sensitivity of digital data possessing intellectual properties. In addition, the market is expected to grow owing to safety policies for data protection against cyber-attackers, hackers, and network intruders. Cyber warfare by national defense forces is gaining huge traction from a national security objective.

Cyber warfare comprises units deployed around nations for offensive and defensive operations that enable computers to attack or networks via electronic means. Hackers and software professionals with a zeal for software programming who have exploited the complicacies in computer networks tend to execute the cyberattacks. These individuals operate under patronage and possibly with the help of nation-state constituents.

Subsequently, cyberspace disruption capacities have emphasized on nation’s terrorism and the rise in cyberattacks such as violation against digital infrastructure and network infiltration within industries and defense sector have compelled the government reform digital policies and concentrate significantly on cyberspace susceptibilities.

“Government application” section is expected to account for a 19.1% CAGR in the forecast period whereas the corporate application segment would see 19.8% in the forecast period. Defense application segment is expected to account for USD 27.94 billion by 2025.The market is trifurcated into application, mode of use, and geography.

Under application, defense sector accounts for a major share owing to exposure to cyber risks and potential cyber threats. The defense sector is embracing IoT and new technologies pertaining to data security. Geographical segmentation for cyber warfare market spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America market is likely to lead in the global scenario due to high-level network infrastructure and presence of chip manufacturers.

In addition, North America witnesses rise in cyber defense budget, government policies and emphasizing cyber security approaches. With the development of significant framework for cyber security within military, defense and government agencies are further strengthening the North American market. European market is likely to gain a huge traction with an objective to streamline cyber activities and stringent government policies for cyber laws. Chip-based technology is another factor responsible for the market growth during the forthcoming period.

Asia-Pacific’s cyber warfare market is anticipated to rise at a huge CAGR in the forthcoming period as APAC sectors offer untapped potential opportunities for growth of cyber warfare application particularly due to government regulations ensuring robust defense and increasing economic independence. Budget allocation for cyber security in defense sector is likely to fuel the APAC market growth. Middle Eastern cyber warfare market is estimated to witness a constant rise in the near future due to continuous rise in Internet users with specific applications such as smartphones, laptops, notebooks and other smart devices.

Rise in private investments is adding to the market growth. Government policies are crucial in shaping the market growth coupled with partnerships and collaborations. African cyber warfare industry is expected to rise at a higher CAGR in the forthcoming period owing to adoption towards data technologies for retrieval, storage, and analysis. Data distribution being a major part of information technology enables new corridors for African market. In order to stop major cyber breaches originating in the African continent, the government have made crucial amendment in policies for data security and sharing. However, lack of contingency and IT infrastructure possibly deteriorates the African market. The key players in the cyber warfare industry include BAE System PLC, Boeing, Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamic Corporation and Raytheon Company.

