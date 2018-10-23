Nephrectomy Market SWOT Analysis, Key Development Areas, Financial Overview and Forecasts Till 2023

Market Overview:

Nephrectomy is a surgical procedure for the removal of a kidney. The procedure is preformed to treat various kidney problems such as kidney cancer, and kidney diseases such as symptomatic hydronephrosis, chronic infection and polycystic kidney disease. It is also done during kidney transplant. There are various types of nephrectomy procedures such as laparoscopic surgery, robot-assisted laparoscopic surgery, open surgery, radical nephrectomy and partial nephrectomy.

The global market for nephrectomy is driven by increasing prevalence of kidney cancer and chronic kidney diseases and increasing number of laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, advancement in laparoscopic nephrectomy also fuels the market growth. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement policies, increased application and significant investments in the development of new technologies for the treatment of diseases will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing geriatric population with chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity will fuel the market growth.

As per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), kidney disease is often referred to as a “silent disease” as there are no symptoms in its early stages and can go undetected. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a global health burden risk factor for cardiovascular disease (CVD). High blood pressure and diabetes are the main causes of CKD. High economic cost to health systems and decreased productivity are major drawbacks of kidney diseases. NIDDK also stated that the overall prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in the general population is approximately 14%. It also stated that in 2013, Medicare spending for patients with CKD aged 65 and older exceeded USD 50 billion which accounted for 20% of all Medicare spending in this age group. More than 70% of Medicare spending for CKD patients aged 65 and older was incurred by those who also had diabetes, congestive heart failure, or both.

The global nephrectomy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Global Nephrectomy Market — Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global nephrectomy market owing to availability of technologically advanced medical devices for diagnosis and treatment of kidney disease and increasing patient population for Nephrectomy. As per the National Kidney Foundation, increasing prevalence of diabetes, high blood pressure and heart diseases are major risk factors for kidney failure and other kidney diseases. The market is the U.S. is driven by presence of key players manufacturing surgical instruments and increasing number of nephrology centers.

In Europe, the market also exhibits flourishing growth owing to an increasing emphasis on development of medical devices, rising government support for research & development and availability of funds for research. Rising number of specialty services offered by various healthcare providers in Europe also accelerate the growth of the market. For instance, developed economies such as Germany and France are increasing investment in the healthcare domain and are focusing more on hospital infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing nephrectomy market owing to the presence of rapidly developing healthcare technology and high healthcare expenditure. Moreover, increasing patient population in countries such as India is likely to emerge as the fastest growing market across the globe. Furthermore, increasing demand for quality devices in the healthcare is projected to lead the use of advanced equipment, which, in turn, may speed up the market growth in this region.

However, the Middle East & Africa holds the least share of the nephrectomy market due to less availability of funds, limited medical facilities and unavailability technologically advanced medical devices.

Leading Players in the Nephrectomy Market:

Karl Storz GmbH & Co.KG (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Medtronic plc (Ireland), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Richard Wolf GMBH (Germany), Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.), Smith & Nephew PLC (U.K.), Cook Medical Incorporated (U.S.), and ConMed Corporation (U.S.), XCELLANCE Medical Technologies (India), and others.

Market Segmentation:

The global nephrectomy market is segmented on the basis of procedure, products, indication, and end user. On the basis of the procedure, it is segmented into laparoscopic surgery, robot-assisted laparoscopic surgery, open surgery, radical nephrectomy and partial nephrectomy. On the basis of the products, it is segmented into nephrectomy surgical kits, vascular clamps, suturing needles and others. On the basis of the indication, it is segmented into kidney cancer and kidney disease. Kidney cancer is further segmented into renal cell cancer, Wilm’s tumour, transitional cell cancer and others. Kidney disease is further segmented into symptomatic hydronephrosis, chronic infection, polycystic kidney disease, hypertension or renal calculus and others. Based on the end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, nephrology center, research institutes, and others.

