Europe Commercial Greenhouse Market to show a lucrative CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2018 -2023

Overview

Greenhouses are places for growing plants in a controlled environment. In Europe, Countries such as the Germany, Netherlands, Spain, and France have large areas under greenhouse cultivation. Temperature is the most important factor for plant photosynthesis. Due to the temperature, a commercial greenhouse needs to be equipped with technologies for maintaining the ideal temperature required for photosynthesis.

Europe Commercial Greenhouse Market was worth $ 6.53 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 10.3%, to reach $ 10.67 billion by 2023.

Drivers and Restraints:

The evolution of CEA (Controlled Environment Agriculture) and commercial greenhouses took place in Europe due to the favourable weather conditions for the adoption of commercial greenhouse automation machineries and more help from governments. Many Europe companies have invested in the research and development of various areas of the commercial greenhouse, including climate control, material handling and lighting among others. As a result of this development in CEA, Europe has large market for commercial greenhouse. However, High investment especially technologies such as LED grow light and HVAC systems is major restraint for the development of the Commercial greenhouse market.

The Commercial greenhouse market is segmented on the basis of equipment, type, crop, and by region. On the basis of equipment, the market is segmented into heating systems, cooling systems and others. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into glass greenhouse, plastic greenhouse and others.

Geographic Segmentation

The Europe market has been geographically segmented into Germany, U.K, France, Spain, and Italy. In Europe, Germany leads the Europe Commercial Greenhouse Market.

The top players in the market include Richel Group SA (France), Logiqs (The Netherlands), Keder Greenhouse (UK), and Heliospectra AB (Sweden).