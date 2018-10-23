Cygnature Wins the Best Blockchain Product Solution Award at Vibrant Gujarat Start-up and Technology Summit 2018.

The Vibrant Gujarat Start-up and Technology Summit 2018 event was co-organized by GESIA IT association and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), from 11-13 October 2018 at the Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The event comprised of exhibition, showcasing of technologically advanced products, introducing start-ups, sharing of Ideas, Networking and Awards.

We are proud to announce that Cygnet Infotech has been recognized as a valuable IT company by winning multiple awards at the event. Cygnet won the award of the “Best Software Company” in the enterprise category.

Cygnature, a digital signing solution of Cygnet won the award of “Best Blockchain Product Solution Award” at the same event. Cygnature offers one platform for all signing in all possible modes – Digital, electronic or Biometric Signatures.

With ease to access, higher flexibility and configurable features Cygnature gives highest security to your documents. With basic features like Different types of Digital and electronic Signatures, Sequential and parallel Signing, Bulk Signing, Multiple document support, dashboard and Report etc. Cygnature also has advanced features like Authentication of signer via Fingerprint, IRIS, Voice and face recognition.

With LIVE Cygnature any person signing from two remote places feels like signing in person. It provides recording the signing process plus the screen on which signature was done.

Blockchain enablement in the solution brings the highest security to the signing process. The Blockchain certificate which is shown after the signing process shows every minute detail of signing process like Signer’s details, Date and Time of Signature, browser and device used to sign the document, IP of the device, Lat-Long/ Geo Location of the device and person while signing.

To create awareness about Cygnature the visitors at the Booth were offered a Free Trial on signing a Digital India Pledge to train at least one person to become digitally literate.

Mr.Niraj Huthessing, MD, Cygnet Group congratulated all Cygnetians for the award. He emphasizes that in a competitive world, it is the passion that one brings to the last mile delivery that makes the difference between winning and losing. If that passion is brought into work, nothing can stop one!