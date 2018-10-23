Airless Radial Tire Market Remains Hot through 2026, Reports TMR

An airless radial tire doesn’t use a conventional wheel hub assembly. It consists of polyurethane spokes, metal hub, and outer rings. Airless radial tires offers several advantages, as compared to conventional tires, such as no need to maintain air pressure and no more blowouts, which directly affects driving. They do not require any maintenance and hence, airless radial tires are gaining popularity among construction vehicles, military vehicles, and off road vehicles. However, they have some disadvantages such as vibration above 50 mph; airless radial tires vibrate considerably, which generate noise and heat. Airless radial tires are only used in low-speed application vehicles as they generate heat and noise. Moreover, the manufacturing process for airless radial tires is completely different and hence, the requirement of different equipment increases the cost of these tires.

Expansion of the construction industry in developing countries, usage of advanced technologies in the agriculture industry, and the rise in demand for off-road vehicles are likely to drive the market for automotive airless radial tire during the forecast period. Furthermore, these tires are more durable and hence, are expected to witness high demand. However, heat and noise generation during their working is likely to hamper the automotive airless radial tire market during the forecast period.

The global airless radial tire market can be segmented based on component, material, vehicle, and geography. Based on component, the airless radial tire market can be classified into metal hub, polyurethane fins, outer rings, and others. Metal hub acts as a flexible spoke, which deforms under pressure. Different types of polyurethane are utilized in tire manufacturing such as solid elastomer to flexible elastomer. Outer rings are utilized as a supporting structure.

Request a PDF Brochure with Future Analysis @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=47949

Based on material, the airless radial tire market can be segregated into synthetic rubber, natural rubber, carbon black, coated wires, and others. The percentage of natural rubber is higher in airless radial tires, as compare to other materials, owing to its advantages, cost benefits, availability, and ease of manufacturing. Likewise, coated wires are also used during the manufacturing of airless radial tires. Coated wires also prevents vibration during driving, which significantly affects the safety, strength and durability of tires.