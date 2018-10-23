Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Industry Strategies, Margin, Overview, Trends, Vendor To 2025

23 Oct 2018: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market is expected to reach USD 67.43 billion by 2025. Advance Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) implies a set of systems used in vehicles to offer a comfortable and an intelligent driving involvement. Rise in demand for progressive system as night vision, road sign recognition, drowsiness system is projected to influence the overall manufacturing in the forecast period. The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems market size is expected to grow at a 19.0% CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

The demand for old-style ADAS system as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control system is projected to develop exponentially due to stringent rules to improve road safety and decrease in road accidents. In addition, the factors propelling the market include impending need for comfort, growing focus on consumer safety, and increase in governments’ rules that ensure the security of the ADAS market development. On the other hand, the lack of consciousness among medium and low-end customers, high cost of installation concerning the functionality and importance of these organizations in improving driver safety could restrain the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) development of late. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market size may be explored by solution type, component type, interior design, and geography. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) may be explored by solution type as Autonomous Emergency Braking, Park assistance, Adaptive Front Lights, Blind Spot Detection System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Lane Departure Warning System, Others.

The Tire Pressure Monitoring System segment is estimated to rule the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems market in 2018; due to its low cost, which permits aftermarket acceptance by medium and small car owners. Furthermore, Tire Pressure Monitoring system is followed by adaptive cruise control and anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR of 19.0% over the forthcoming period, due to stringent government rules for required fixture in cars manufactured in Europe and U.S.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) may be explored by component type as Sensors, (Radar, Ultrasonic, LiDAR, Others), Processor, Software, Others. ADAS relies on sensors and their accuracy. Numerous sensors as LIDAR, RADAR, ultrasonic, and camera sensors operate together in direction to achieve desired assistance and safety function. Among various sensor categories, Lidar sensors are anticipated to increase high traction due to its crucial position in mechanization of vehicles.

In addition, the ADAS processors are expected to witness high development over the forecast period. The development can be ascribed to the composite procedures of the ADAS functionality. Corporations such as Intel company are working on the ECU alliance in order to lessen the amount of ECU mainly used for each purpose distinctly. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) may be explored by Interior design as Commercial vehicle, Passenger car, Heavy commercial vehicle, Light commercial vehicle.

North America has been at the forefront with regards to Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market share and will continue to rule the roost in the years to come. North America ruled the overall advanced driver assistance system with 34% share in 2016; followed by Asia-Pacific. In addition, increase in demand for progressive driver protection organizations in the developing countries as India due to high rate of road accidents and growing sales of high-end cars would drive the APAC’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems market in the years to come. European region is anticipated to observe small fall in share, due to marketplace saturation with the existing Advanced Driver Assistance systems functionalities.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Industry size include Renesas Electronics Corporation, Magna International Inc., Autoliv Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments, Valeo, Denso Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, NXP Semiconductor, and Continental AG. The key players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

