Dental Materials Market Worth USD 7,245.5 Million By 2022

The dental materials market will grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period to reach USD 7,245.5 million by 2022, according to this latest publication from Meticulous Research. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the rising geriatric and edentulous population, growing dental tourism for advanced dental solutions, increasing disposable incomes in the developing countries, growing dental clinics with advanced dental treatments, and increasing demand of cosmetic dentistry. Also, the popularity of tooth-colored restorations and minimally invasive treatments has increased tremendously in the past few years; these trends are expected to drive the demand for innovative and technologically advanced dental materials.

Market Segmentation

Global dental materials market is mainly segmented by type (indirect restorative materials, direct restorative materials, dental biomaterials, impression materials, and bonding agents). The indirect restorative materials market is further sub-segmented into metal-ceramics, ceramics, and other indirect restorative materials, whereas direct restorative materials market is further sub-segmented into amalgam, resin-based composites, glass ionomers, and other direct restorative materials. The dental biomaterials market is also further analyzed by segmenting into bone grafts, tissue regeneration materials, and membranes. This study also includes an overview and analysis of dental materials market by end-user into dental laboratories, dental hospitals, dental clinics, and academic institutes.

Global Dental Materials Market Size, by Type, 2017-2022

Source: Meticulous Research Analysis

Geographic Overview

Geographically, the global dental materials market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. These regions are further analyzed at a country level with the detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis.

Europe holds the major share in the global dental materials market, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific region. However, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, due to less stringent regulations, increasing number of hospitals and clinics, growing demand for dental procedures, growing dental tourism for advanced dental treatments, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising demand for better healthcare services from large pool of patient population.

Key Players

The major players in the global dental materials market are Institute Straumann AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Danaher Corporation, 3M Company, Ultra dent Products Inc., Danville Materials, LLC, Keystone Industries, BISCO, Inc., VOCO GmbH, Dentatus, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., GC Corporation, and Ivoclar Vivadent AG among others.

