Specialty Chemicals Market Report 2018 – Solvay SA, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Albemarle Corporation

Speciality chemicals also known as specialities are specific chemical products which offers a different variety of effects on which other industry sectors depends. These are the chemical products which are sold depending on their function or performance, instead on their composition. These chemicals can be single-chemical formulations or entities whose composition sharply impact the processing and performance of the customer’s product. Services and products in the industry require ongoing innovation and intensive knowledge.
The rapid growth of refining activities, gas drilling, and shale oil, along with favourable oil & gas prices is expected to boost market growth. Technological modernizations or advancements are expected to present supplementary lucrative growth opportunities. The volatility in the prices of the raw material and hence total cost creates challenges for the manufacturers present in the market restraining the market growth. While, despite being a mature industry, producers or manufacturers may still tap the opportunities from macroeconomic cycles, which includes rise in industrial manufacturing and housing starts.
The global specialty chemicals market has been segmented into type, application and geography. On the basis of type, market has been divided into construction chemicals, cosmetic chemicals, food additives, water treatment chemicals, textile chemicals, oil field chemicals and other types. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as construction, transportation, manufacturing, agriculture and other application.
Based on geography, global specialty chemicals market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia- Pacific, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key players operating in the market are Solvay SA, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Albemarle Corporation, AkzoNobel, Dymax Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Ashland Inc., H.B. Fuller, and Huntsman Corporation, among others.
