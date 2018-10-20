Nano- Porous Material Market Report 2018 – BASF SE, Albemarle Corporation, Chemviron Carbon

Nano- Porous materials are those which have holes or voids of less than 100 nanometres and hence allow only limited or required material or fluid to pass by. They comprise of regular inorganic or organic framework that supports a porous or slightly permeable structure. Most of these materials are classified as membranes or bulk materials. These materials have large surface area; hence, these hold excellent absorbent, adsorbent and catalytic properties. There are some natural nonporous materials, which can also be formed artificially.

Development of advance and efficient technology, growing demand of these products in biomedical industry, growing government initiative are some of the prime growth factors of the market. Also, increase in adoption of these materials for ion exchangers and adsorbents, and developing economies such as India, China and others, will create new opportunities for global market. However, higher cost of the research and development, and stringent government regulations are expected to be the key restraints for the market growth.

The global nano-porous materials market has been segmented into material type, application and geography. On the basis of material type, market has been divided into clays, zeolites, silica gel, activated carbon, activated alumina, and other types. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as petroleum refining, water treatment, pet litter, food and beverages and other applications.

Based on geography, global nano-porous material market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia- Pacific, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are BASF SE, Albemarle Corporation, Mineral Technologies Inc., Chemviron Carbon, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Kuraray Chemical Co. Ltd., Zeolyst International, Clariant AG, AMCOL, International Corp., and Alcan Inc., among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Nano-Porous Material Market with respect to major segments such as type, application, and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Nano-Porous Material Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Nano-Porous Material Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Nano- Porous Material Market

Material Type Segments

Zeolites

Silica Gel

Activated Carbon

Activated Alumina

Other Types

Application Segments

Petroleum Refining

Water Treatment

Pet Litter

Food and Beverages

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

