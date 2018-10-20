Global Smart Beacon Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 54.5% During the Forecast Period (2016-2024)

According to Goldstein Research, major driving factor for the growth of smart beacon market is the rising demand for instant communication to transfer information from any sector to the people around. Smart beacons have become one of the important aspects of IoT, which is pushing the growth of smart beacon market. The regions which have a high penetration of smartphones and tablets are the ones using beacons at a large extent. Global Smart Beacon Market Outlook also includes product development, marketing strategy and investment strategies adopted by major market players in order to expand their business across the globe. Additionally, North America has the largest market share of 33.4% in 2016, of the total global smart beacon market.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, global smart beacon market can be segmented as follows:

By Beacon Standards

• iBeacon

• Eddystone

• Others

By Beacon Offering

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

By Connectivity Type

• Bluetooth Low Energy

• Hybrid

By End-User

• Retail Industry

• Healthcare industry

• Transportation and Logistics Industry

• Events Management Industry

• Aviation Industry

• Hospitality Industry

• Banking and Financial Industry

Based on Geography

• North America (U.S. & Canada) Smart beacon Market {Market Share (%), Market Size(USD Billion)}

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America) Smart beacon Market {Market Share (%), Market Size(USD Billion)}

• Europe (The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Sweden &RoE) Smart beacon Market {Market Share (%), Market Size(USD Billion)}

• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Smart beacon Market {Market Share (%), Market Size(USD Billion)}

• Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, RoMEA) Smart beacon Market {Market Share (%), Market Size(USD Billion)}

“Global Smart Beacon Market Outlook 2024” contains detailed overview of the global smart beacon market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by beacon standards, by beacon offering, by connectivity type and by end-users.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, Global Smart Beacon Market Report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter’s five force model and SWOT analysis. This market report also includes competitive outlook of some of the major players profiling of companies such as Estimote, Aruba, Kontakt.io, Cisco, Bluvision, Onyx Beacon, Leantegra, Gimbal, Accent Systems, Swirl Networks, Sensoro, JAALEE Technology, Beaconinside, Blesh, BlueUp. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments.

Overall, the report represents the global smart beacon market trends along with market forecast that will help industry consultants, technology providers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players examining possibilities and other stakeholders to bring into line their market centric approaches according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Key queries countered in this global smart beacon market report

• What is the global smart beacon market size by 2024 and what would be the expected growth rate of sales?

• What are the smart beacon market trends?

• What are the dynamics which are driving this market?

• What are the major barriers to smart beacon market growth?

• Who are the prominent vendors in this market space?

• What are the market prospects for the current and entry level players?

