Global Chlorobenzene Market is estimated to reach $2,942 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2016 to 2024. Chlorobenzene is also known as benzene or phenyl chloride. Chlorobenzene properties are that it is highly flammable, colorless, aromatic in nature, and is used as solvents in several industrial applications.

It is formed by the chlorination of benzene in the manifestation of acids and catalyst. The demand for chlorobenzene market has augmented with its increasing applications in the chemical industries, driving the market globally. These are usually used in the production of various pesticides, insecticides, and other chemicals. Similarly, they are also used as deodorizers, degreasers, herbicides, and fumigants. The global chlorobenzene market is estimated to observe a moderate growth in the forecast timeframe and is expected to continue so on in the near future.

The primary factor that drives the global chlorobenzene market is upsurge in demand for these chemicals in chemical industry for manufacturing other compounds and chemicals. Besides, high usage of deodorants in the personal care industry have also fuelled the market growth. However, environmental glitches related with the use of this products such as pesticides and herbicides, and presence of safer substitutes may restrict the market from growing. Moreover, high volatility of the compound for its usage as an intermediate in several other reactions to create new compounds is expected to open up new growth opportunities over the years to come.

Type, application, and geography are the major segments considered in the global chlorobenzene market. Type segment is further classified as monochlorobenzene, paradichlorobenzene, orthedichlorobenzene, and other types. Whereas by application, the segment is further categorized into nitrochlorobenzene, solvents, polyphenylene sulfide resin, polysulfone polymers, room deodorants, moth control, and other applications. By geography, the global chlorobenzene market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).

Based on geography, global chlorobenzene market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia- Pacific, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players profiled in the market are Beckmann-Kenko GmbH, Fluorochem Ltd., Chemada, Gl Sciences Inc., Alfa Chemistry, Hindustan Organics Chemicals Limited, Hbcchem, Inc., Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Co. Ltd., Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc., and Wako Pure Chemical Industries, Ltd., among others.

