The Gigs & Side Hustles Economy: Market Analysis Report

Bharat Book Bureau Provides the Trending Market Research Report on “The Gigs & Side Hustles Economy: A Market Analysis”under Services category. The report offers a collection of superior market research, market analysis, competitive intelligence and Market reports.

The Gigs & Side Hustles Economy: A Market Analysis report examines the fast-growing “gig” economy—what it is, how it works, who the leaders are, and why it has grown. Gigs, or short-term, part-time jobs, have become a lot more popular among U.S. consumers, many of whom were hurt by the Great Recession and want to diversify their income streams. Technology has played a big part, as mobile apps and online platforms have made it much easier to connect with customers and get paid quickly.

Request a free sample copy of Gigs & Side Hustles Economy Market Report @

https://www.bharatbook.com/MarketReports/Sample/Reports/1249339

The report examines: the evolution of gig work, pros and cons, major findings of recent studies by JP Morgan Chase, Fiverr, MetLife, Prudential, Bankrate, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Freelancer’s Union, why demand has risen among young and older workers, average earnings, and profiles of leading gig work sectors (ride sharing, temporary staffing agencies, food delivery services, personal coaching, home rentals, freelancer platforms). Also: nature of the gig workforce, Millennials usage of gig work (top occupations/earnings/reasons why they prefer gigs), top 15 metro markets in the U.S., market size & forecasts: 2016-2022, plus a reference directory of additional information sources.

The Report Provides Competitor Profiles for:

– Airbnb

– Uber

– Lyft

– Door Dash

– Postmates

– GrubHub

– Instacart

– Fiverr

– Upwork

– Udemy

– Coursera

– The personal coaching industry

– Temp help staffing industry and more

Table Of Contents

Study Scope and Methodology: sources used 1

Overview of Key Takeaways 4

Market Nature & Structure 6

– Summary & discussion: definition of a gig job

– Who measures the gig economy?: reports and studies published

– Pros & cons of gig work

– The evolution of gig work: 3 phases from 2000 to present time

– Major findings of study: Freelancing in America 2017 (reasons why people freelance, attitudes toward traditional work, etc.

-Why demand for gigs has risen, for young and older workers (BLS earnings data)

Types of gig jobs: the main sectors, profiles of:

– Ride sharing apps (Uber, Lyft)

– Taxis and non-employers (Census data – 1997-2016, no. of non-employers)

– Freelancing platforms for virtual work by contractors (Fiverr, Upwork)

– Food and package delivery services (Uber Eats, Door Dash, Postmates)

– Working for temporary staffing agencies (2003-2016 industry revenues)

– The personal coaching industry (2011-2002 mkt. size)

– Hospitality/home rentals (Airbnb)

– Average gig worker earnings, by type job

Tables:

– No. of non-employers: taxi & limo services: 1997-2016

– Avg. monthly earnings, by age group: 1994-2015

– Temp help industry revenues: 2003-2016

– Estimated Value of U.S. vs. Global Coaching Industry: 2006-2022F

Browse our full report with Table of Contents : https://www.bharatbook.com/MarketReports/The-Gigs-Side-Hustles-Economy-A-Market-Analysis/1249339

Contact us at:

Bharat Book Bureau

Tel: +91 22 27810772 / 27810773

Email: poonam@bharatbook.com

Website: www.bharatbook.com

Follow us on : Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google Plus