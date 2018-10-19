Elision Announced to offer Call Center CRM Integration to BPOs and KPOs

Elision Technolab LLP, aka Elision, is a well known name in the call center, BPO, KPO, customer care industry. The company has been offering the best unified communication solutions and client centric services. The spokesperson of the company announced that they will offer CRM Call Center Integration service to BPOs and KPOs.

“The BPOs and KPOs deal with a lot of leads aka customer / prospect data in a day. They use contact center solution to run inbound and outbound calling campaigns and the CRM system to maintain the lead data. We provide CRM Call Center Integration to integrate both of these solutions in a way that the BPOs and KPOs can use both systems within a single sign on. It means they need to sign in any one system and they can access the key features of another system within that solution”, shared spokesperson of the company.

As per the shared details, the company provides integration of any custom and open source CRM software and Call Center solution. The company has benefited companies and enterprises with below mentioned services:

• vTiger VICIDial integration

• SugarCRM VICIDial integration

• Zoho VICIDial integration

• SuiteCRM VICIDial integration

• Custom CRM VICIDial integration

• Open source CRM custom call center solution integration

• Custom CRM Call Center Solution integration

The integration will provide following features to the BPOs and KPOs:

• Single sign on to access features of both solutions

• Auto update information in another solution if changes are made in one system

• Logs of all changes made

• Automation

• And more

Key benefits of using CRM Call Center Integration are listed below:

• Save human efforts

• Save time

• Increase efficiency

• Deliver personalized experience to customers / prospects

• Increase productivity

• Improved agent efficiency

• Increased customer satisfaction

• No need to make the same change to a lead in both systems

• Increased ROI

• And more

“There are many benefits of integrating both of these solutions as it will reduce a lot of labor work. For example, if the agent makes any change in the lead data in the call center, this data will also be changed in the CRM system. If these systems are not integrated then, the agent has to apply these changes in both systems. The agent will see the lead data fetched from CRM during the live call which will help him to give a personalized experience to the customer”, shared spokesperson of the company.

About Elision Technolab LLP

Elision is a leading IT company based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The company offers a wide range of services to BPOs and KPOs such as, CRM call center integration, vTiger customization, VICIDial customization, etc. The company also offers solutions such as, contact center solution, web phone, etc. To explore details of offered CRM Call Center integration service for BPO, please visit http://www.elisiontec.com/crm-callcenter-integration/