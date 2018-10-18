Global Glass Packaging Market Research Report, Analysis, Opportunities, Forecast, Future Outlook, Size : Ken Research

According to the report analysis, ‘Global Glass Packaging Market Research Report – Forecast To 2022’ states that some of the major companies which are currently functioning in this market more effectively for acquiring the handsome amount of share across the globe and defect the extensive demand of the potential consumers includes Owens-Illinois Inc., Ardagh Group, Vidrala S.A., BA Vidro, Gerresheimer AG, Vetropack Holding Company, Stolzle Glass Group, Verallia, Piramal Enterprises Limited, Wiegand-Glas GmbH, ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A., VERESCENCE, Luigi Bormioli Corporation, Vetrobalsamo S.p.A and several others. Moreover, the glass packaging keeps the goods safe and healthy for longer period because glass is having non-reactive property with many consumable and non-consumable products. Furthermore, the glass is frequently known for its recyclability and reuse. This makes it the best packaging product for non-alcoholic, alcoholic and pharmaceutical products. Glass has numerous properties and advantages such as chemical inertness, malleability, water-resistance, sterility and several others which make it more appropriate for packaging a variety of perishable and non-perishable products.

The glass packaging market has become very much prominent in the recent trend as it attracted many consumers through its attractiveness and other applications. The glass is one of the most reliable and experienced packaging material in terms of taste, health and the environment safety. Glass packaging is 100.0% biodegradable and can be recycled, repeatedly without loss in purity and quality. Recently, nearby 80.0% of the glass that is recovered has been converted into new glass product. In addition, glass consists of a single material, which decreases energy and material waste in the time of production. Moreover, on the basis of application the glass packaging has been split into the global glass packaging market which includes Beverages packaging, Food packaging, personal care packaging, pharmaceuticals packaging and several others. Not only has this, by product also it is divided in the market differently which includes Standard Glass Quality, Premium Glass Quality, and Super Premium Glass Quality. Therefore, with the increase in the usage the global market of glass packaging will grow more significantly across the globe with the further development in the technology by which glass packaging will become more reliable and attractive.

The market of glass packaging is mainly operated by numerous key factors such as increased in the consumption of beverages which majorly includes alcoholic beverages and carbonated soft drinks is measured as one of the key factors behind the need for glass packaging. Moreover, the growth in pharmaceuticals industry and several other benefits linked with glass packaging are predictable to be a few of the other drivers of the market in the near future. Whereas, on the basis of product in 2016, the standard glass quality held the largest market share of the global glass packaging market and on the basis of application, the beverage packaging has dominated the market during the coming years.

Geographically, the market of glass packaging is spread across the globe which include major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world which majorly includes Middle East & Africa and South America. Whereas, the Europe is the second largest market for the global glass packaging as Europe has the highest alcohol consumption in the world. Moreover, the market of glass packaging will grow more significantly across the globe in the near future over the decades with the growing demand for alcoholic beverages and more innovations and development of personal care.

