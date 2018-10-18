Atex Co. is one of the Product of SportsTex Tape and Kinesiology Tape all are produced in Korea

Atex Co. Ltd is the original and the largest Kinesiology Therapeutic Tape OEM manufacturer in South Korea with over two decade of manufacturing experience. We export premium quality Private Label (OEM) kinesiology tapes to over 30 countries worldwide and our OEM customers combined lead the majority market share of this industry.

ATEX is the largest Kinesiology Therapeutic Tape OEM manufacturer in South Korea with over 15 years of experience. We export premium quality Private-Labeled tapes to over 30 countries worldwide. ATEX is committed to always delivering the best quality products. We believe that delivering quality and customer satisfaction is the sole reason we are the leading manufacture in Korea. We always reinvent 30% of our profits towards researching ways of improving our products quality and performance. We have a research department testing new technologies.

SportsTex Tape:

The SportsTex Tape is a very thin, porous, stretchy cotton fabric that bonds to the skin to treat, prevent, and protect the body before, during, and after various injuries. Since 30 years ago, Kinesiology tape was first used by acupuncturists, chiropractors, and orthopedists in Japan. Ever since Olympians and professional athletes made the tape become famous, today it is widely accepted by medical practitioners and athletes worldwide to treat and prevent injuries.

Kinesiology Tape:

It is becoming one of the MUST HAVE essential tools in today’s pain management and preventive practices. Kinesiology taping therapy can activate the neurological and circulatory system. Kinesiology therapeutic tape Decompression effect happens when the skin is lifted by the tape causing inflammation and pain to be relieved by the natural process of improving circulation and lymphatic drainage. Compression effect happens when stretching is applied to support faster recovery from swelling cases and to support injured areas. (Amount or intensity of stretching is dependent on injury or treatment goal…)

All SportsTex cotton Kinesiology Tapes are designed to mimic human skin to allow full range of motion to enhance your performance. Latex free, Hypo-allergenic, Water resistant (You can sweat, shower or swim with it), and can last up to 5 days if properly used. Athletic design tape Korea

All produced in Korea

We only use best materials for high quality kinesiology tape under strict quality controls. All materials are made in Korea.

SportsTex Kinesiology tape is made of 97% cotton fabric and which is designed to be the same thickness and elasticity of the skin. This premium quality cotton fabric makes the tape breathable and comfortable to wear. SportsTex Tapes are latex free and water resistant.