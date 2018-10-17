Aromatherapy Market to represent a significant expansion at 7.8% CAGR by 2026

People are moving towards a more natural process to treat infections and stress and to relax mind and body. Among many treatments available, aromatherapy is gaining popularity as the inhaled aroma from essential oils is believed to stimulate brain function and also helps in whole body healing. Researchers are also studying the properties of various essential oils to help in healing allergies, cold, boost the immune system, tackle breathing problems and promote sound sleep. Meanwhile, properties of new essential oils are also being studied to find out a solution to other problems or diseases. While getting approval for new essential oils is becoming difficult as manufacturers need to specify the purpose of essential oil. However, some essential oils have restricted application.

According to the report by Research Report Insights (RRI), in terms of product type, consumables is expected to witness highest growth rate owing to efficiency and therapeutic grade of these essential oils on applying topically or inhaling directly. The consumables are anticipated to reach $4,000 million by 2026 end, registering 7.8% CAGR between 2016 and 2026. Moreover, consumables segment is anticipated to remain attractive in aromatherapy market in North America during 2016-2026. New oils are being introduced and imported from various countries to meet the rising demand for essential oils in North America.

Global aromatherapy market, projecting the US$ 3.8 billion market to soar at a healthy 7.7% CAGR and reach US$ 8,058.8 million valuation by end of 2026. However, many essential oils have restricted use. Hence, misclassification and absence of proper guidelines can restrict the growth of consumables segment in aromatherapy market.

Global Aromatherapy Market: Segmentation

By Product: Consumables, Essential Oils – Floral, Citrus, Herbaceous, Spicy, Woodsy, Earthy, Camphhorous, Others; Blended Oils, Carrier Oils; Equipment – Nebulising Diffuser; Ultrasonic Diffuser, Evaporative Diffuser; By Mode of Delivery: Tropical- Application; Direct Inhalation, Aerial Diffusion; By Application: Relaxation, Insomnia, Pain Management, Scar Management, Skin and Hair Care, Cold and Cough, Others

Studies describe remarkable healing properties of essential oils

Various studies on aromatherapy and essential oils are being conducted globally. Some of the research studies have shown a positive effect of essential oils and aromatherapy treating various health conditions such as pain, infection, anxiety, premenstrual syndrome, tumor, nausea, depression and others.

However, conducting research on essential oils is facing issues such as it is difficult to get funds for research on essential oils, the essential oils are not standardized, in most of the cases essential oils are applied with massage, hence it becomes difficult to determine if outcome was due to the essential oil or massage, or both.

Meanwhile, researchers at Okayama University found that aromatherapy massage can help to manage anxiety. While complementary therapies have been found to reduce symptoms of stress and anxiety, thus reducing the chances of heart disease and hypertension. The study conducted, resulted in decreased blood pressure readings, owing to aroma foot massage. It also decreased anxiety and increased the mental-health quality of life.

Some of the trials also suggest that inhaling certain oils can fight depression and reduce blood pressure levels. Research Suggest Remarkable Healing Properties of Essential Oils Used in Aromatherapy

However, using essential oils for aromatherapy can also result in certain negative effects. Certain essential oils can be toxic, hence are prohibited from using in aromatherapy. Some essential oils used for aromatherapy have also been found to produce side effects from long exposure to direct sunlight. One of the most common side effects of essential oils in aromatherapy is skin irritation. Hence, while applying essential oil in aromatherapy it is usually suggested to use low concentration. To avoid these side effects, manufacturers are conducting research on both old and new essential oils to categorize these oils under cosmetic and therapeutic grade.Utah-based companies such as Rocky Mountains Oil, doTERRA, and Young Living Essentials Oils are observed to be leading players in the global aromatherapy market. Companies such as Mountain Rose Herbs, Eden Garden, Frontier Natural Products Co-op (Aura Cacia) and Plant Therapy Essential Oils are also based in the U.S and recognised globally for partaking in the global market for aromatherapy

