General Well-Being Dietary Supplements Market Augmented Expansion to be Registered by 2025

The dietary supplements are an item for consumption that is not conventional food, food additives such as preservatives or spices, or pharmaceutical drugs. The item for consumption is meant to supplement an individual’s diet, in spite of being utilizable as a meal replacement. The dietary supplements for consumption contain or are a dietary element, a vitamin, amino acid, botanical utilized as a medicinal plant or herb utilized for herbalism, whichever material that adds to any food eaten, or any metabolite, concentrate, extract, ingredient, otherwise blend of these items.

Dietary supplements are getting more and more popular in the worldwide market. To benefit from this trend, several companies have established several dietary supplements in the market and customers have broad alternatives in preferring the kind of supplements which they fancy to have. Likewise, with a surge in disposable income, customers are expanding on these dietary supplements so as to maintain them as healthy and fit.

The global market will account for a value close to US$ XX,X Million through 2025 end, up from a valuation of about US$ XX Million during 2017. The market will be reflecting a CAGR of X.X% throughout the predicted period of 2025

Market Segmentation

• The overall market on the basis of the region is studied across Latin America, North America, Japan, MEA, APEJ and Europe. Among other regions, Europe is poised to account for a valuation of about US$ XX Million by 2025, exhibiting a X.X% CAGR over the predicted period.

• The worldwide market based on the form is segmented as liquid, powder and soft gel/pills. The powder is estimated as the biggest segment in revenue terms and is projected to exhibit a 6.4% CAGR over the predicted period.

• The global market on the basis of end-user is categorized as senior citizens, women, men and others. The women end user will remain the biggest category in value terms and will be valued around US$ 28,300 Million through the end of 2025 with a XX% CAGR over the predicted period.

• The overall market on the basis of the distribution channel is divided into health & beauty stores, pharmacies drug stores, online sales, specialty stores and other sales channels. The specialty stores will be the biggest distribution channel among others throughout the predicted period.

• On the basis of type, the global market is segmented as botanical supplements, amino acids, vitamins & minerals and others. The vitamins and minerals are the biggest segment and are projected to account for a valuation of close to US$ XX Million by 2025 end.

Key Market Players

Some of the prominent companies operating in the global market include

• Glanbia PLC

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Kerry Group PLC

• Bayer AG

• Alticor Inc.

• DuPont de Nemours and Company

• Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.

• USANA Health Sciences, Inc.

• NOW Health Group, Inc.

• Herbalife International

• Others

