Hallmark Surgical Offers A Wide Selection of Gynaecological and Obstetrics Supplies

Hallmark Surgical, a supplier of medical devices in New Zealand and Australia, provides a wide selection of gynecological and obstetrics supplies. The company promotes the use of disposable medical devices.

[New Zealand, 16/10/2018] – Hallmark Surgical, a supplier of high-quality medical devices in New Zealand and Australia, provides a wide selection of gynaecological and obstetrics supplies for surgical procedures and examinations. The company promotes the use of disposable medical devices as they are cost-effective, efficient and reduces the risk of cross-contamination.

Gynaecological and Obstetrics Supplies

Hallmark Surgical provides a wide selection of gynaecological instruments and obstetric supplies, from uterine manipulators to disposable speculum, to ensure optimal outcomes in surgical procedures and examinations. Hallmark Surgical’s range of supplies includes reusable instruments and sterile disposables such as dilators, sounds, scissors, sponge forceps, different styles of speculum, uterine manipulators, lletz loops, thread retrievers and endosamplers.

SOLO™ ClearView TOTAL Uterine Manipulator Set

Hallmark Surgical’s SOLO™ ClearView TOTAL Uterine Manipulator is a single-use instrument mainly used for Total Laparoscopic Hysterectomy (TLH). The set features a pre-attached occluder balloon and three different sizes of colpotomy cups. The colpotomy cups are designed to improve visibility when inserted, and they’re coloured to be easily identified when the colpotomy incision is made. The occluder balloon serves as a seal for the pneumoperitoneum to prevent its loss once the colpotomy incision has been made. The balloon is filled with sterile saline using a 60 ml syringe. This Kit is entirely disposable and cost effective. The ClearView has a total range of motion of 210° – the largest range of motion of any Uterine Manipulator available. Free samples are available for trial.

Speculum Easy-Spec

Hallmark Surgical’s SOLO™ EasySpec™ Silent Speculums are commonly used by gynecologists to open the walls of the vagina and examine the cervix and vagina. The speculums at Hallmark Surgical are available in extra small to large sizes that feature:

• Fast locking mechanism

• Silent opening

• Stepless locking positions

The SOLO™ EasySpec™ Silent Speculum range is highly durable and will give best results.

About Hallmark Surgical

Hallmark Surgical is one of New Zealand and Australia’s leading providers of medical devices for medical professionals. Hallmark Surgical works toward maintaining alignment with global best-practice systems through continuous improvement and corporate responsibility.

If you need more information about Hallmark Surgical or have enquiries regarding their range of medical devices, visit their website at https://hallmarksurgical.com.