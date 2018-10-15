Global Elastic Adhesive Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2024) _ by Resin Type (Polyurethane, Silicone, Silane Modified Polymers (SMP) and Others), by Application (Industrial, Construction and Automotive & Transportation), and by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America)

Elastic bonding is a comparatively new fastening technique that complements traditional fastening methods. It joins two materials with a layer of permanently elastic adhesive and exhibits high impact resistance, peel strength, and flexibility. The utilization of elastic adhesive is growing in various applications such as industrial, construction and automotive & transportation.

Elastic Adhesive Market valued USD 13.74 Billion in 2016 and expected to reach USD 21.35 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Report includes assessment of Global Elastic Adhesive Market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies, complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities, market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the resin type, application, and geography to assist in strategic business planning.

The growing demand from the glazing and panel applications, increasing demand from developing countries and increasing use of silicone elastic bonding adhesives & sealants in various industries is expected to propel Global Elastic Adhesive Market growth during the forecast period.

The polyurethane segment is expected to witness lucrative market growth:

Polyurethane resin are largely used for bonding windscreens and side and rear windows of cars, trucks and other vehicles.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a major shares of the market during the forecast period:

Global Elastic Adhesive Market is due to the increasing standard of living and increasing government investment in the building & construction sector in this region.

Scope of the Report:

Global Elastic Adhesive Market, By Resin Type: Polyurethane, Silane Modified Polymers (SMP), Silicone and Others

Global Elastic Adhesive Market, By Application: Industrial, Construction and Automotive & Transportation

Global Elastic Adhesive Market, By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America