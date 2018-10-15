FORE School of Management opens applications for 2019-21

Located at the heart of South Delhi, in the Qutub Institutional Area, FORE School of Management, New Delhi has opened registration for its 2-year full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), Post Graduate Diploma in Management – International Business (PGDM-IB) and Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management (PGDM-FM), 2019-21 batches.

The application process for admissions in the 28th Batch of PGDM, 13th Batch of PGDM-IB and 2nd batch of PGDM-FM for the forthcoming session will start from 10th October 2018 through online mode. The last date to apply is 20th December 2018. Total Number of seats on the offer this year is 360.

“The selection procedure at FORE includes short-listing based on CAT / XAT / GMAT scores followed by Written Ability Test (WAT), Business Awareness Quiz (BA-Q), Extempore and Personal Interview (PI). The final selection is based on the candidate’s performance in CAT / XAT / GMAT and in WAT / BA-Q / Extempore / PI, academic performance, work experience, and other potential managerial skill sets. Weightages designed and proposed for this year is somewhat like – CAT/XAT/GMAT score: 35%; Business Awareness Quiz (BA-Q): 5%; Extempore: 5%; Written Ability Test (WAT): 10%; Personal Interview: 20%; Past Academic Performance: 15%; Work-ex: 10%. The selection process ensures that equal opportunity is provided to students to prove their merit”, said Professor Anil Kumar Singh, Executive Chair (Admissions), FORE.

To encourage diversity, a special weightage of 5% (over and above 100%) is offered to students from the North Eastern states, Jammu & Kashmir & South India (Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, & Puducherry).

With 40%+ faculty members and 32%+ students being female, FORE strongly emphasizes on Gender Diversity. Therefore, under the above mentioned diversity criteria, weightage will also be given to female candidates in 2019-21 batch onwards.

“Pre-placement (PPO/PPI’s) offers usually go on till January but placements for the Batch 2017-19 has picked up with great intensity. Many students got 18 lacs per annum PPO. The leading recruiters were Deloitte US, Tata Capital, Go Digit, HUL, NIVEA India Pvt. Ltd., Philips Lighting, Nestle, Hilti, Capgemini, United Biscuits etc.,” added Prof. Singh.

Application fees: For online application submission, candidates need to pay Rs. 1,947 for 1 programme; 2,950 for 2 programmes and 3,894 for 3 programmes (Including 18% GST) through either Credit/Debit Card or Net Banking. The shortlisted candidates will be informed by email and SMS.

One can apply online. ( http://admissions.fsm.ac.in/login ) For more information, one can contact admissions@fsm.ac.in; 011-41242415; 011-26569996.