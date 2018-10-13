VVT Systems Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2024) _ Valvetrain (Dual Over Head Cam and Single Over Head Cam), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), by Electrical Vehicle Type (BEV, PHEC and HEV), by Technology (VVT and Smart Stop System), by Fuel Type (Diesel and Gasoline), and by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America)

VVT Systems Market is expected to grow from USD 34.05 Billion in 2016 to USD 49.35 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.25% between 2017 and 2024.

Factors expected to drive the VVT Systems Market growth are increasing need to increase fuel efficiency as a result of depleting oil reserves, stringent emission norms that have led to higher VVT standards, and hybridization of vehicles. Furthermore, growing demand for cam-less actuation and rapidly increasing preference of diesel cars is expected to fuel the market growth.

Report includes assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies, complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities, market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the on valvetrain, vehicle type, technology, fuel type, electrical vehicle type, and geography to assist in strategic business planning.

Depleting oil reserves and increasing need for fuel-efficient technologies are trending the overall Market. However, high cost of systems are estimated to restrain the market growth.

Gasoline Fuel Type sub segment is expected to witness the significant growth

Gasoline Fuel Type segment is expected to lead the market growth in forecast period, increasing production of passenger cars globally and increasing demand for luxury and semi-luxury vehicles is expected to fuel the Gasoline Fuel Type sub segment growth.

APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate in Market during forecast period

APAC is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Japan and South Korea’s presence with their technological advancement, tremendous vehicle production in developing economies like China and India will fuel the VVT Systems Market in APAC region.

Scope of the Report:

VVT Systems Market, By Valvetrain: Dual Over Head Cam (DOHC) and Single Over Head Cam (SOHC)

VVT Systems Market, By Technology: Cam Phasing and Cam phasing plus changing

VVT Systems Market, By Technology: Belt-driven alternator starter, Direct starter, Enhanced starter, and Integrated starter generator

VVT Systems Market, By EV Type: BEV, HEV, and PHEV

VVT Systems Market, By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle

VVT Systems Market, By Fuel Type: Diesel and Gasoline

VVT Systems Market By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America