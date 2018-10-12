Shelja Sen to launch her book Reclaim Your Life in New Delhi

Celebrating the Mental Health Week, Therapist, author and co-founder of Children First – Shelja Sen is launching her new book Reclaim Your Life on Saturday, 13 October 2018 at Anti-Social, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi from 4:00 pm onwards.

The launch will be followed by an intriguing panel discussion by Shelja Sen, Zain Khan (Poet, architect & bipolar) and Nandita Singh (journalist & mental health activist). The session will be moderated by famous filmmaker Aparna Sanyal.

Published by Westland, Reclaim Your Life talks about mental health and its impact on a person’s well-being. The book is a perfect read for anyone who is struggling with their dark and dreary winter. It is also for their carers who witness their pain, and for their counselors who are looking for a creative approach to therapy. This book is for every person who wants to carve a meaningful journey of life.

Venue: Anti-Social, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

Date: Saturday 13th October 2018

Time: 4.00 PM

Entry: Free