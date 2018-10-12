Riot Control System Market – Industry Share, Region and Forecast

Global Riot Control System Market Overview:

A riot is a sudden organized or unorganized civil disturbance or a form of uncontrolled protest by a group of violent civilians in the public for various reasons. The consequences of a riot often result in mass theft, vandalism, loss of life, fires, civil unrest and economic imbalance. The number of participants in riots generally increases rapidly, since the deployment of insufficiently equipped police forces to minimize agitation generally fails. As a result, law enforcement officers and riot controlling officers equipped with riot gear are deployed to contain civilians in distress and bring order to public places. Since undisciplined civilians use various forms of primitive projectile weapons, such as bottles and bricks, to cause damage, riot control personnel are equipped with riot gear and special bulletproof vests. A riot or mass protest is often chaotic, while innocent civilians are entangled in a turmoil that only leads to the use of non-lethal equipment. In rare cases of seriousness, even deadly equipment is used.

Global Riot Control System Market Size:

According to Research Cosmos, The Global Riot Control System Market Was Valued 8.98 Billion USD in 2016 and this value predicted to reach 1.65 Billion USD by 2022 growing at a significant CAGR of 5.25% during 2016 to 2022.

Drivers and Restraints:

The market for the riot control system is based on the need to modernize riot control personnel. The first riot personnel received basic equipment to control the riots, while today we have bulletproof vests, non-lethal offensive equipment, shields and riot vehicles to effectively reduce chaos. Many governments around the world have steadily stabilized the percentage allocated to military and internal security spending of the annual budget, paving the way for the riot market to improve in the years to come. Increased tensions at the borders of neighboring countries, increased number of demonstrations and meetings around the world due to unemployment, inflation and other problems affecting ordinary civilians, community tensions between two groups and other violent public demonstrations affect the growth of the anti-riot system market. In addition to its specific use in the fight against riots and demonstrations, Riot Control Systems is also used in specific operations such as infiltration and infiltration operations, which helps the market to develop significantly. In addition to being used by police and riot control personnel, part of the basic non-lethal riot system, such as pepper spray, can be purchased and used in emergency situations, such as self-defense of the public further augments the market growth.

Geographical Insights:

The global market for riot control systems can be segmented into seven geographic regions, such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa. The annual revenues from riot control sales are expected to improve slightly in the North American region, particularly in the United States, because of assassinations, demonstrations and armed rallies around the presidential elections. Tensions and frequent insurrections in the Middle East and Africa region are likely to increase, particularly in countries such as Syria, Jordan, Iran, Iraq and African countries. The Chinese army includes more personnel, which makes it one of the largest armed forces, which will also contribute to the growth of the market.

Taser International, Non-Lethal Technologies, Dignia Systems Limited, Security Devices International, and Taser International Inc., are the prominent players of the market among many others.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies.

Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

