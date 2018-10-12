Phthalocyanine Pigments Market by Classification, Application and End-Use | Global Industry Report, 2017-2024

The global Phthalocyanine Pigments Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a various large number of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2018-2024 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the phthalocyanine pigments market include BASF, CPS Color AG, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Flint Group, Huntsman Corporation, Kiri Industries Ltd., LANXESS AG, Rockwood Holdings Inc., Sinocolor Chemical, Sudarshan Chemicals, Unilex Colours & Chemicals Limited, and Vibfast Pigments Pvt. Ltd. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Rising demand of paints and coating from end-use industries is driving the market growth. Growing demand of phthalocyanine pigment owing to superior dispersion, resistant to heat, light, chemicals and extremely lightfast properties is fueling the market growth. Additionally, booming construction and automotive sector in emerging economies such as China and India is presumed to foster the market growth during the forecast period. Ongoing urbanization, industrialization coupled with rise in the standard of living of potential consumer results in high demand of high-quality paints and coatings. This, in turn, is boosting market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of phthalocyanine pigments.

Market Segmentation

The broad phthalocyanine pigments market has been sub-grouped into classification, application and end-use. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Classification

• Blue

• Green

• Other

By Application

• Plastic

• Paints And Coatings

• Ink

• Rubber

• Textile

• Leather

• Soap And Detergent

• Other

By Application

• Construction

• Automotive And Aerospace

• Marine

• Textile

• Equipment

• Other

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for phthalocyanine pigments in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

