Contraceptives Market Growth, Trends, And Forecast -2023

The Global Contraceptives Market was worth $ 24.43 billion in 2018 and estimated to reach $ 33.63 billion by the end of 2023 with a growing potential of 6.6 %. Contraceptives market is predicted to grow rapidly due to increasing awareness in making right decisions about their sexual and reproductive health.

Contraception is a prevention of pregnancy by interfering with normal process of fertilization, ovulation and implantation through the use of drugs, barriers, medical devices, surgical techniques. They are the drugs which will also inhibit sexually transmitted diseases. These devices are available in different forms such as loop, coil, T-shaped and triangle which are mostly made up of plastic or metal. Currently the trend witnessed in this market is the development of products such as vaginal rings, self-administrative contraceptive injections, sub-dermal contraceptive implants, non-surgical permanent contraception devices, etc.

The major drivers that influencing the market are increasing development of effective female contraceptive devices and drugs, technological advancements, increasing initiatives from government and NGO to promote contraceptives, implementation of the patient protection act as well as rising global prevalence of sexually transmitted infections (STI). Instead of critical family procedures adoption of new permanent contraceptive is the major driver in low-income countries. Restraints that are hampering the growth of the market are the side effects associated with the use of contraceptive devices and drugs, rising prevalence of infertility.

Based on drug type the market is segmented into Contraceptive pills, Topical contraceptives, Contraceptive injectable, others (contraceptive gels, jellies and creams).

Based on medical devices the market is segmented into Male contraceptive devices (Condoms), Female contraceptive devices. Female contraceptive devices are further classified into female condoms, intrauterine devices (Hormonal IUD’s, Copper IUD’s), contraceptive sponges, contraceptive diaphragms, subdermal contraceptive implants, contraceptive patches and non-surgical permanent contraceptive devices.

Based on end users the market is segmented into Hospitals, Home care, Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centres and on the basis of geography, the Contraceptives market is analysed under various regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Some of the key players that are dominating the global contraceptives market are Bayer HealthCare AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Medisafe Distribution Inc, Pace Pharmaceuticals Inc., Medicines360, Church & Dwight, Co., Inc., Actavis, Inc., Cooper Surgical, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Reckitt Benckiser plc, Mayer Laboratories, Inc., and Pfizer, Inc.

