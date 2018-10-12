Automotive Heat Shields Market to Show Exponential Growth as Demand for Curved Displays Increase.

This industry study presents the global Automotive Heat Shields market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Automotive Heat Shields production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automotive Heat Shields in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Sumitomoriko, DUPONT, etc.

A heat shield is designed to shield a substance from absorbing excessive heat from an outside source by either dissipating, reflecting or simply absorbing the heat. It is often used as a form of exhaust heat management.

Due to the large amounts of heat given off by internal combustion engines, heat shields are used on most engines to protect components and bodywork from heat damage. As well as protection, effective heat shields can give a performance benefit by reducing the under-bonnet temperatures, therefore reducing the intake temperature. Heat shields vary widely in price, but most are easy to fit, usually by stainless steel clips or high temperature tape.

The average price of the automotive heat shield is showing downstream trend, the gross margin is about 21% in 2016; it has the similar trend with price.

Global Automotive Heat Shields market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Heat Shields.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Sumitomoriko

DUPONT

Autoneum

Elringklinger

Federal-Mogul

DANA

Lydall

Morgan

Zhuzhou Times

Tuopu

Automotive Heat Shields Breakdown Data by Type

Rigid Heat Shield

Flexible Heat Shield

Textile Heat Shield

Automotive Heat Shields Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Heat Shields Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Automotive Heat Shields Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automotive Heat Shields status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automotive Heat Shields manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Heat Shields :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automotive Heat Shields market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

