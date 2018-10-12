Automotive Body Parts Market Report 2018 – BMW, Delphi Corporation, Denso Corp, Exide

Automotive body parts are the components that make up the outer and interior of an automobile. These parts come in all shapes & sizes, and are eminent for vehicle-safety along with design artistic point of view. The industry is observing swift changes due to constant innovations in materials used that are alloys, fiber, plastics, composites, and light weight metals. Passenger safety and governing changes in emissions strictly influence the automotive body parts market.

The global automotive body parts market is primarily driven by increasing automotive production, and strict government regulations regarding drivers’ safety. Though, high cost of these parts may act as the major hindrance for the market growth. Moreover, advancement in technology and ongoing R&D in automotive sector are expected to bring profitable growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

The global automotive body parts market is mainly segmented into type, vehicle type and geography. The segmentation by type comprises brake parts, starters & alternators, filters, lighting equipment, wheels, exhaust equipment, spark plugs, and others. By vehicle type, the market is categorized into passenger cars, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Based on geography, automotive body parts market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market includes BMW, Delphi Corporation, Denso Corp, Exide, Johnson Controls, Inc., Toyota, Visteon Corporation, Robert Bosch AG, Dana Holding Corporation, and ArvinMeritor, Inc. among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Automotive Body Parts Market with respect to major segments such as type, vehicle type

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Automotive Body Parts Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Automotive Body Parts Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Global Automotive Body Parts Market

By Type

Brake Parts

Starters & Alternators

Filters

Lighting Equipment

Wheels

Exhaust Equipment

Spark Plugs

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

